STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Triaging COVID-19 patients at home brings down direct admissions to hospitals in Chennai

Triaging at home is done for COVID patients below the age of 60 where a doctor accompanied by a staff nurse and ANM visit them, check their vitals and take note of their symptoms

Published: 17th May 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Triaging COVID-19 patients at home has brought down the number of patients being admitted directly to government and private hospitals, according to the Chennai corporation's data.

Triaging at home is done for COVID patients below the age of 60 where a doctor accompanied by a staff nurse and ANM visit them, check their vitals and take note of their symptoms. Based on their symptoms, they are advised to undergo to home isolation or directed to COVID care centres or hospitals. In case of home isolation, tablets are given to them during the course of their isolation.

"By triaging at home, we reduce the risk of crowding at the screening centres and also make sure people are given timely medical advice so they don't panic and go to hospitals directly," said a corporation official.

ALSO READ: Free emergency vehicle service a boon to patients in Chennai

According to the data, on Saturday, a total of 6,072 people had been reported positive from government and private labs. Of these, 3,637 underwent home triaging - 3,335 were then recommended home isolation, 163 were sent to COVID care centres and 139 were directed to hospitals.

The data also shows that 1,829 persons were screened at the screening centres. With this, the number of persons admitted directly to government and private hospitals is 606 of the total 6072.

Plea to be treated with dignity

On the other hand, the corporation staff who visit houses for triaging said that they were bearing the brunt of public frustration every day.

"When we go for home triaging, they ask us when we will come and take a CT scan. When we tell them we are not equipped for it, they get offended. It takes doctors three to four hours minimum to finish triaging the cases assigned to them. They don't understand the work that we put in," said a corporation official.

A sanitary inspector said that a sector worker (fever surveillance staff) broke down while at work.

"A family who is COVID positive accused her of infecting them with the virus since she came to check on them everyday. They asked her not to come anywhere near them again and also shouted at her till she broke down and called us for help," the inspector said.

Staff who are on the field almost everyday said that while they understand the frustration, they deserved to be treated with dignity.

"Last year, the way they treated us was much different in my opinion. This year, the frustration is high and they take it out on us. We feel like we are caught in the middle - we also put in long hours, put our lives at risk and bear the brunt of the frustration," the inspector added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp