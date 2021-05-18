STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

This DMK MLA is just a WhatsApp message away from the residents of his constituency

Residents said they feel empowered to convey their complaints and requests directly to the MLA Mylai T Velu

Published: 18th May 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

The MLA said the move is mainly to help quarantined patients and senior citizens get essentials and benefits at their doorsteps (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: 80-year-old Gnanasekar, a senior citizen in Mylapore, got rations, Chief Minister Relief funds and groceries, all delivered at his doorstep.

The delivery was not by any e-commerce platform but DMK cadre, following the instructions of local MLA Mylai T Velu.

“The MLA had shared his phone number with all residents and asked us to message him if we need any help at our doorsteps. As I couldn’t go out due to my age to get CM relief funds, I messaged him and his cadre brought it to my house,” Gnanasekar told The New Indian Express.

In order to help residents, mainly COVID-19 patients and senior citizens, during the lockdown, the MLA began an initiative four days ago to share his number with all locals through cadres, contacts and WhatsApp groups.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu gets 9.62 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses, may begin inoculating 18+ soon

Many residents shared their mobile screenshots with The New Indian Express, showing the messages sent to the MLA and his instant response in providing the essentials.

A couple, Rajinikanth and Kalaiselvi, and their family had tested positive for COVID-19 and could not venture out to get the CM relief funds and essentials.

“My wife sent a message to the MLA. He responded instantly and got us both the CM relief funds and essentials,” said Rajinikanth.

Screenshots shared by residents Geetha Krishnan, Hema Venkatachari, Rajan and others also showed that they had messaged the MLA for COVID-19 essentials and DMK cadre had gone to their houses and distributed it.

Rajan, a resident of Appu Street in Mylapore, and three others in his house are COVID-positive. He messaged the MLA requesting that the garbage, which had collected at the house for the past two days, be cleared. Velu had replied within two hours and by evening it was done.

Residents said they feel empowered to convey their complaints and requests directly to the MLA. “It is very nice that he is responding to us. This is the first time we are having such communication with MLAs,” Rajinikanth said.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, Velu said he had involved all the party cadres in 13 divisions for this work.

“This is a WhatsApp number I created four days ago just for COVID-19 relief and I directly get the message. About 14 to 15 people have called every day so far,” he said.

The MLA said the move is mainly to help quarantined patients and senior citizens, who may not be able to go out due to lockdown and restrictions, get essentials and benefits at their doorsteps.

“I also pass the information to necessary officials to get the job done for the residents,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mylapore T Velu Chennai
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp