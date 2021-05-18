This DMK MLA is just a WhatsApp message away from the residents of his constituency

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: 80-year-old Gnanasekar, a senior citizen in Mylapore, got rations, Chief Minister Relief funds and groceries, all delivered at his doorstep.

The delivery was not by any e-commerce platform but DMK cadre, following the instructions of local MLA Mylai T Velu.

“The MLA had shared his phone number with all residents and asked us to message him if we need any help at our doorsteps. As I couldn’t go out due to my age to get CM relief funds, I messaged him and his cadre brought it to my house,” Gnanasekar told The New Indian Express.

In order to help residents, mainly COVID-19 patients and senior citizens, during the lockdown, the MLA began an initiative four days ago to share his number with all locals through cadres, contacts and WhatsApp groups.

Many residents shared their mobile screenshots with The New Indian Express, showing the messages sent to the MLA and his instant response in providing the essentials.

A couple, Rajinikanth and Kalaiselvi, and their family had tested positive for COVID-19 and could not venture out to get the CM relief funds and essentials.

“My wife sent a message to the MLA. He responded instantly and got us both the CM relief funds and essentials,” said Rajinikanth.

Screenshots shared by residents Geetha Krishnan, Hema Venkatachari, Rajan and others also showed that they had messaged the MLA for COVID-19 essentials and DMK cadre had gone to their houses and distributed it.

Rajan, a resident of Appu Street in Mylapore, and three others in his house are COVID-positive. He messaged the MLA requesting that the garbage, which had collected at the house for the past two days, be cleared. Velu had replied within two hours and by evening it was done.

Residents said they feel empowered to convey their complaints and requests directly to the MLA. “It is very nice that he is responding to us. This is the first time we are having such communication with MLAs,” Rajinikanth said.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, Velu said he had involved all the party cadres in 13 divisions for this work.

“This is a WhatsApp number I created four days ago just for COVID-19 relief and I directly get the message. About 14 to 15 people have called every day so far,” he said.

The MLA said the move is mainly to help quarantined patients and senior citizens, who may not be able to go out due to lockdown and restrictions, get essentials and benefits at their doorsteps.

“I also pass the information to necessary officials to get the job done for the residents,” he added.