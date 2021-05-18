Tamil Nadu gets 9.62 lakh more COVID-19 vaccine doses, may begin inoculating 18+ soon

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government may soon begin COVID-19 vaccinations for the 18-44 age group.

The state has received 9.62 lakh doses of the 13.85 lakh doses for which orders were placed to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

According to documents shared with The New Indian Express by health department officials, the vaccine doses were received on May 16 by the state government for its orders placed for the 18-44 years age group.

The remaining 4.23 lakh doses may come soon as well.

Of the 9.62 lakh doses, 7.95,470 are Covishield and 1,66,530 Covaxin.

Of the remaining 4,23,060 doses to be received, 3,23,060 would be Covishield and 1,00,000 Coxavin.

Meanwhile, the state also has 5,89,850 vaccine doses in the pipeline from the central government.