Officials in a fix over public distrust of COVID-19 vaccine at Chennai's resettlement sites

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the city battling an intense wave of COVID-19, corporation and health officials are working overtime in resettlement sites like Kannagi Nagar and Perumbakkam which stand the risk of a spike in infections due to the density of the population.

However, despite their consistent efforts, a lot is left to be done especially in terms of vaccination, said officials. Kannagi Nagar, which falls under the city corporation, has 23,704 houses. Of the 9400 residents who are over the age of 45, about 4000 have been vaccinated so far. Health officials at Chengalpattu district said that they have completed 2582 vaccinations in Perumbakkam Panchayat.

"We have been working hard to mobilise more people for vaccinations because the situation here is fragile. There are about five people living in each house and chances of infection in neighbouring houses are also high. But, there is a lack of trust in the government machinery here (Kannagi Nagar)," said a corporation staffer.

ALSO READ: Now, you can call 1100 to clarify on e-registration for inter-district travel in Tamil Nadu

"There is a firm belief that we are paid for every person we mobilise for vaccines and get tested. The distrust also prevents them from getting admitted to Covid care centres and hospitals. They tell us they have seen what the scene is like in hospitals and don't want to be left to die like that," the staffer added.

Corporation officials said residents believed that vaccination results in death and in a close-knit community such as this, the rumours travel fast.

However, in Perumbakkam, the situation is beginning to look up, said district health officials.

"Initially we did have some trouble but after a series of awareness programmes and due to support from the local community, people are beginning to come forward now," said a district health official.

With Kannagi Nagar registering an average of 25-30 COVID-19 cases every day, the situation is presently under control, say officials.

"But we cannot achieve the results that we want without intense vaccinations, especially because of the dense population. You regularly see people getting together to play games or sit outside their houses and having a chat especially in the evenings and night to beat the heat," said a corporation official.