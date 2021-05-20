STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Officials in a fix over public distrust of COVID-19 vaccine at Chennai's resettlement sites

Corporation officials said residents believed that vaccination results in death and in a close-knit community such as this, the rumours travel fast

Published: 20th May 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

A group of Corporation workers walking to the next block for door-to-door survey exercise in Kannagi Nagar | ashwin prasath

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the city battling an intense wave of COVID-19, corporation and health officials are working overtime in resettlement sites like Kannagi Nagar and Perumbakkam which stand the risk of a spike in infections due to the density of the population.

However, despite their consistent efforts, a lot is left to be done especially in terms of vaccination, said officials. Kannagi Nagar, which falls under the city corporation, has 23,704 houses. Of the 9400 residents who are over the age of 45, about 4000 have been vaccinated so far. Health officials at Chengalpattu district said that they have completed 2582 vaccinations in Perumbakkam Panchayat.

"We have been working hard to mobilise more people for vaccinations because the situation here is fragile. There are about five people living in each house and chances of infection in neighbouring houses are also high. But, there is a lack of trust in the government machinery here (Kannagi Nagar)," said a corporation staffer.

ALSO READ: Now, you can call 1100 to clarify on e-registration for inter-district travel in Tamil Nadu

"There is a firm belief that we are paid for every person we mobilise for vaccines and get tested. The distrust also prevents them from getting admitted to Covid care centres and hospitals. They tell us they have seen what the scene is like in hospitals and don't want to be left to die like that," the staffer added.

Corporation officials said residents believed that vaccination results in death and in a close-knit community such as this, the rumours travel fast.

However, in Perumbakkam, the situation is beginning to look up, said district health officials.

"Initially we did have some trouble but after a series of awareness programmes and due to support from the local community, people are beginning to come forward now," said a district health official.

With Kannagi Nagar registering an average of 25-30 COVID-19 cases every day, the situation is presently under control, say officials.

"But we cannot achieve the results that we want without intense vaccinations, especially because of the dense population. You regularly see people getting together to play games or sit outside their houses and having a chat especially in the evenings and night to beat the heat," said a corporation official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID-19 vaccine Kannagi Nagar Perumbakkam
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp