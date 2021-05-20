STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, you can call 1100 to clarify on e-registration for inter-district travel in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu e-governance agency said the general public can call the toll-free number 1100 between 6 am and 10 pm for any clarifications and assistance

Chennai cops check motorists on GST road and seize the vehicles plying without proper reasons as lockdown is underway on Friday

Chennai cops checking motorists (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following complaints over lack of clarity on the documents required for e-registration for inter-district travellers, the Tamil Nadu e-governance agency said the general public can call the toll-free number 1100 between 6 am and 10 pm for any clarifications and assistance.

The official Twitter handle of the Tamil Nadu e-governance agency (@TNeGA-Official) on Thursday posted a tweet asking people to call the number.

ALSO READ: TN says black fungus is 'notifiable' disease, nine cases reported in govt hospitals so far

The Tamil Nadu e-governance agency has been maintaining the portal http://eregister.tnega.org through which inter-district and inter-state travellers had to register.

In view of the raging second wave of COVID-19, a lockdown was imposed from May 10 till 24 and inter-district travel restricted from May 17 except for emergency cases such as medical emergencies, marriages, elderly care, and post death rituals.

Even for emergency travel between districts, visitors had to register through the portal furnishing valid documents. However, the government has not released a list of documents required for registration.

