TN says black fungus is 'notifiable' disease, nine cases reported in govt hospitals so far

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Thursday announced that mucormycosis also known as black fungus infection is a notifiable disease.

The announcement comes after the Union Health Ministry instructed all states to announce it as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the State Health Department disclosed the number of people with black fungus treated at government hospitals.

"So far, nine cases were treated. Among them, seven were diabetic and two were non-diabetic. For seven patients, vision was affected. They have all been treated and are stable. There is no death reported in the state so far due to black fungus infection," said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, speaking to the press here.

The state will get to know the total number of mucormycosis cases reported in Tamil Nadu after private hospitals notify the disease to the Director of Public Health. "Once we get the actual numbers, we will share," Radhakrishnan said.

The Health Secretary further said that a mucormycosis committee has been formed under the Director of Medical Education Dr R Narayana Babu by the Health Department to investigate black fungus cases. The team also framed protocols for treatment, diagnosis and the usage of the anti-fungal drug.

He said this infection is not new and people with uncontrolled diabetes, who are on immunosuppressed drugs and also on steroids are likely to get it, so people who have problem in the nose and sinusitis should report to the doctor. The infection is treatable and the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation has the drugs to treat it, he added.

Apart from that, orders have also been placed for 5,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B, an anti-fungal drug to treat the infection, through TNMSC, the Health Secretary said.