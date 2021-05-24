Railways to slash suburban train services in Chennai from Tuesday amid intensified lockdown

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the state government imposing a complete lockdown from Monday, the railways has reduced the number of services in suburban routes in the Chennai region by 25 per cent.

The services are being operated as 'workmen suburban specials' and only certain categories of government and essential workers can travel in the trains.

The decision to cut train services was taken in view of closure of non-essential government departments and courts whose employees are authorised to travel. In addition, the patronage of workmen specials plummeted because of cancellation of express special trains, said railway sources.

A statement from the railway said a total of 151 services will be operated daily from Tuesday as against the current 200 services. The number of services in each of the routes are: Chennai Central – Arakkonam (32 pairs), Chennai Central – Gummidipoondi (15 pairs), Chennai Beach – Velachery (6 pairs) and Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu/Tirumalpur (22 pairs) routes. This revised pattern applies for all days, except Sundays. On Sundays, 86 services will be operated.

The railways said staff of central and state government departments, public sector undertakings, staff of Madras High Court judicial bodies and quasi-judicial bodies including lawyers, travel and logistics organization staff including Chennai Port Trust, Kamarajar Port Trust, staff of e-commerce companies and staff of print and electronic media allowed to travel in workmen specials.

In addition, staff of nationalized, private and co-operative banks, staff of private security agencies, staff of hospitals and staff of private agencies engaged in sanitation are also allowed to travel.