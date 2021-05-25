Here are contact details of mobile vegetable and fruit carts in Chennai

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city corporation has deployed mobile carts across the city to sell fruits and vegetables since Monday owing to the extension of the lockdown in light of the COVID-19 surge.

As on Monday, there were 1,416 such vehicles from various bodies including the horticulture department and traders associations deployed across all 15 zones.

The details of these vehicles including their contact numbers for each zone and the vehicle numbers are available in the embedded pdf file.

