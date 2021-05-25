STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

PSBB school says it never got any 'written complaint' about sexual harassment by teacher

The school in a statement on Tuesday said it came to know about the issue only via social media posts

Published: 25th May 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the school had never "received any written complaint" following the arrest of their teacher G Rajagopalan on charges of sexual harassment.

In the statement, the school said that the matter was first brought to their attention through social media and that a formal enquiry into the conduct of the teacher has been initiated.

“We have never received any written complaint on this matter from anyone. The behaviour of one teacher does not in any way detract from the highest standards of professionalism that our teachers uphold. For us our students’ welfare is absolutely sacrosanct,” the principal Geetha Govindarajan said.

ALSO READ: PSBB case fallout: TN mulls setting up committee to probe sexual abuse of school students

The statement comes as many alumni continue to allege that they had complained about the faculty to the school management. It is worth noting that the management issued a statement on Monday emphasising that "these kinds of allegations have not been brought to the attention of the management in the past." However, the second statement from the school pertains to not receiving a written complaint.

Being aware of a crime against children, particularly of sexual nature, and not reporting it is punishable under the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act under Section 19 (1) and Section 21. The Act in fact states that schools should report even if they have an "apprehension that an offence under this Act is likely to be committed." Failure to report "shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year and with fine."

The statement issued by PSBB on Tuesday also said the school welcomes all assistance by the concerned authorities to deal with this situation and take needed action, and is also extending full cooperation. They also said that they have moved to swiftly suspend the teacher and taken steps to avoid a recurrence in the future.

“In our over 60 years’ legacy, we have never had such a situation with an errant teacher. It is a wake-up call for all schools and we have to be ever vigilant. We are constituting a special senior group, drawn from both legal and non-legal backgrounds, who will be guiding us to ensure that such incidents don't recur again,” the dean of the school said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSBB Chennai
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Padmanabhan Janakiraman
    If the Management had received oral complaint of sexual harassment , they should acted on that; as they did not do it, they are equally punishable under relevant Criminal laws;
    15 hours ago reply
Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp