STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai rains: IndiGo, Air Arabia cancel evening flights as thunderstorms predicted

Seven flights which were scheduled to arrive in the evening at Chennai Airport have been cancelled

Published: 10th November 2021 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai airport

Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flight services were impacted after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rains in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Chennai Airport spokesperson said that many flights have been cancelled and that airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates.

ALSO READ: Red alert issued in Chennai as IMD predicts very heavy rains on November 10 and 11

It is learnt that seven flights which were scheduled to arrive in the evening at Chennai Airport have been cancelled. 

These include the IndiGo flight from Madurai to Chennai (arrival at 7.30pm); Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Chennai (arrival at 8.55pm); IndiGo flight from Tiruchy to Chennai (arrival at 10.30pm); IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Chennai (arrival at 1am); IndiGo flight from Chennai to Madurai at 4.10pm; IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai at 7.55pm and IndiGo flight from Chennai to Tiruchy at 7.55pm.

WATCH | Chennai Rains: How community kitchens are feeding flood-hit urban-poor

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai airport Chennai Rains IndiGo Air Arabia
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp