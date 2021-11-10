Chennai rains: IndiGo, Air Arabia cancel evening flights as thunderstorms predicted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flight services were impacted after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rains in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Chennai Airport spokesperson said that many flights have been cancelled and that airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates.

It is learnt that seven flights which were scheduled to arrive in the evening at Chennai Airport have been cancelled.

These include the IndiGo flight from Madurai to Chennai (arrival at 7.30pm); Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Chennai (arrival at 8.55pm); IndiGo flight from Tiruchy to Chennai (arrival at 10.30pm); IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Chennai (arrival at 1am); IndiGo flight from Chennai to Madurai at 4.10pm; IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai at 7.55pm and IndiGo flight from Chennai to Tiruchy at 7.55pm.

