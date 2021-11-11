STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals

The wet and windy day had resulted in the cancellation of 22 arrivals as well as 28 departures. All these were domestic flights, said a spokesman. 14 flights were diverted.

Published: 11th November 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai airport

Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The heavy rains and crosswinds in the city on Thursday affected operations at the Chennai airport as aircraft arrivals were suspended for nearly five hours after officials activated the contingency plan on Wednesday night.

The Chennai Airport Director Dr Sharad Kumar said the decision to suspend arrivals of aircraft was taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers.

The wet and windy day had resulted in the cancellation of 22 arrivals as well as 28 departures. All these were domestic flights, said a spokesman. 14 flights were diverted.

Interestingly, the Chennai Airport allowed departures on the condition that the aircraft will not return to the city. "The decision on departures was taken so that passengers don't get stranded," said Dr Kumar.

ALSO READ | Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines

Interestingly, the Chennai Airport had come up with a contingency plan on Wednesday night. 

The Airport Authority of India had made special arrangements at the airport to meet the emergencies arising due to adverse weather conditions. The Food and Beverage outlets in the airport were advised to keep sufficient stocks to meet the demand. The airlines have all been advised to inform passengers well in advance in case of delays/ rescheduling /cancellations in schedule.

During 2015 in Chennai, floods forced the closure of the Chennai airport for at least four days. The Airport Authority of India then had joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology to map the geography of the airport and its surrounding areas using a drone to plan a long-term solution to prevent flooding. It was then planned to map the airport and the surrounding water bodies up to 5-10 kilometers radius from the airport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai airport Chennai Rains Chennai flights
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp