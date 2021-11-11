Overnight rains soak Chennai, traffic regulation on some roads blocked after damage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai city on Thursday woke up with many residential areas marooned as the depression in the Bay of Bengal brought good rains overnight.

The depression is moving with a speed of 21 kmph during the past 6 hours lay centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km off Chennai coast. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by Thursday evening.

Chennai region has received good overnight rains with Ennore port receiving 175 mm, DGP office 157 mm, Nungambakkam 140.5 mm, Taramani 124 mm, Sathyabama University 113.5 mm.

Good overnight rains. Rainfall data till 5.30 am. Ennore received over 170 mm of rainfall. It's not over..the depression is still about 250 km away...heavy rainfall spells in short intervals will continue today.@NewIndianXpress @xpresstn #ChennaiRains2021 pic.twitter.com/gz8QutINrb — S V Krishna Chaitanya (@Krish_TNIE) November 11, 2021

The regional meteorological center has issued wind warning over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts. The surface winds will be strong with wind speed around 40 with gusting to 45 mph.

With many areas already waterlogged by the surprise rains on Saturday night, the new spell of rains has added to the woes of the residents. As the city corporation staff were trying the pump out water from the waterlogged areas, the residents were sending SOS messages.

Thursday morning Traffic update:

Due to heavy rains in Chennai, there have been traffic regulations and road damages across the city. Several subways and roads have been closed due to waterlogging. MTC buses are diverted due to road damages.

Traffic regulation:

The M.R.H Road from Manjambakkam roundabout towards Redhills has been made one way due to excessive waterlogging. Kumananchavadi Kundrathur Road has been made one way.

High wave warning issued for North Tamil Nadu from Point Calimer to Pulicat. @ESSO_INCOIS said high waves in the range of 2.5-3.5 meters are forecasted till 23.30 hours of Thursday. Flood waters will not get drained into sea easily. @NewIndianXpress @xpresstn #ChennaiRains — S V Krishna Chaitanya (@Krish_TNIE) November 11, 2021

Road Damages:

The road in front of Kamarajar Illam on Thirumalai Pillai Road had caved in. Vehicles are not permitted to go towards Valluvarkottam Junction from Vani Mahal junction. Traffic is being diverted at Vani Mahal, Benz park junction. Vehicles from Valluvarkottam going towards Vani Mahal will be permitted to go through Thirumalai Pillai road.

Closed Subways:

Vyasarpadi Subway

Ganeshapuram Subway

AjaxSubway

Gengu reddy Subway

Madley Subway

Duraiswamy Subway

Palavanthangal Subway

Tambaram Subway

Aranganathan Subway

Villivakkam Subway

Kakhan Bridge Subway ( 2 Wheeler & Auto )

The Chennai Corporation has requested the public to stay away from the closed subways.

A pic of Thiruvottiyur railway subway. The chennai corporation today morning has said subways in Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, T Nagar & Kodambakkam have been closed due to water logging. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/iAgKQLOj0B — Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinMD) November 11, 2021

Closed Roads:

K.K Nagar - Rajamannar Salai

Mylapore – Sivaswamy Salai

EVR Salai – Gandhi Irwin to Nair Point

Sembium – Jawahar Nagar

K- 5 Peravallur- 70 Feet Road

Pulianthope – Dr Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope High Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Tower Clock.

Vyasarpadi – Mullai Nagar Bridge

MTC Bus route diversion:

The road has caved in on the Perambur Barracks Road near Astapujam Road. So, MTC buses from Doveton towards Pulianthope are diverted at Doveton to take the route via Bricklin Road, Strahans Road and proceed further. Similarly, buses from Pulianthope towards Doveton are diverted via Strahans Road, Bricklin Road, Purasawalkam High Road.

Train services:

The train services have also taken a hit due to waterlogging of the railway tracks. The Chennai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Southern Railways tweeted on Thursday morning saying that due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, services from Chennai to Tiruvallur have been suspended. Also, there are delays on the north side towards Gummidipoondi due to heavy rains between Thiruvottiyur and Korukkupet.

Regarding the suburban trains towards Tambaram and Chengalpattu, the DRM said that the trains will run as per the Sunday schedule. The long-distance trains will be running normally with slight delays, the DRM said.