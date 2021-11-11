STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Overnight rains soak Chennai, traffic regulation on some roads blocked after damage

The depression is moving with a speed of 21 kmph during the past 6 hours lay centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km off Chennai coast.

Published: 11th November 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 09:59 AM

Chennai rains, flooded road

With many areas already waterlogged by the surprise rains on Saturday night, the new spell of rains has added to the woes of the residents.(Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai city on Thursday woke up with many residential areas marooned as the depression in the Bay of Bengal brought good rains overnight.

The depression is moving with a speed of 21 kmph during the past 6 hours lay centered over the southwest Bay of Bengal about 170 km off Chennai coast. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts around Chennai by Thursday evening.

Chennai region has received good overnight rains with Ennore port receiving 175 mm, DGP office 157 mm, Nungambakkam 140.5 mm, Taramani 124 mm, Sathyabama University 113.5 mm.

The regional meteorological center has issued wind warning over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts. The surface winds will be strong with wind speed around 40 with gusting to 45 mph.

With many areas already waterlogged by the surprise rains on Saturday night, the new spell of rains has added to the woes of the residents. As the city corporation staff were trying the pump out water from the waterlogged areas, the residents were sending SOS messages.

Thursday morning Traffic update: 

Due to heavy rains in Chennai, there have been traffic regulations and road damages across the city. Several subways and roads have been closed due to waterlogging. MTC buses are diverted due to road damages. 

Traffic regulation:

The M.R.H Road from Manjambakkam roundabout towards Redhills has been made one way due to excessive waterlogging. Kumananchavadi Kundrathur Road has been made one way.

Road Damages:

The road in front of Kamarajar Illam on Thirumalai Pillai Road had caved in. Vehicles are not permitted to go towards Valluvarkottam Junction from Vani Mahal junction. Traffic is being diverted at Vani Mahal, Benz park junction. Vehicles from Valluvarkottam going towards Vani Mahal will be permitted to go through Thirumalai Pillai road.

Closed Subways: 

Vyasarpadi Subway 
Ganeshapuram Subway 
AjaxSubway 
Gengu reddy Subway 
Madley Subway 
Duraiswamy Subway 
Palavanthangal Subway 
Tambaram Subway 
Aranganathan Subway 
Villivakkam Subway 
Kakhan Bridge Subway ( 2 Wheeler & Auto ) 

The Chennai Corporation has requested the public to stay away from the closed subways.

Closed Roads:

K.K Nagar - Rajamannar Salai 
Mylapore – Sivaswamy Salai 
EVR Salai – Gandhi Irwin to Nair Point 
Sembium – Jawahar Nagar 
K- 5 Peravallur- 70 Feet Road 
Pulianthope – Dr Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope High Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Tower Clock. 
Vyasarpadi – Mullai Nagar Bridge

MTC Bus route diversion:

The road has caved in on the Perambur Barracks Road near Astapujam Road. So, MTC buses from Doveton towards Pulianthope are diverted at Doveton to take the route via Bricklin Road, Strahans Road and proceed further. Similarly, buses from Pulianthope towards Doveton are diverted via Strahans Road, Bricklin Road, Purasawalkam High Road. 

Train services:

The train services have also taken a hit due to waterlogging of the railway tracks. The Chennai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Southern Railways tweeted on Thursday morning saying that due to waterlogging of tracks at Avadi and Ambattur, services from Chennai to Tiruvallur have been suspended. Also, there are delays on the north side towards Gummidipoondi due to heavy rains between Thiruvottiyur and Korukkupet.

Regarding the suburban trains towards Tambaram and Chengalpattu, the DRM said that the trains will run as per the Sunday schedule. The long-distance trains will be running normally with slight delays, the DRM said. 

