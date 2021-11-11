These Chennai subways, roads remain closed following heavy rains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai city on Thursday woke up with many residential areas marooned as the depression in the Bay of Bengal brought good rains overnight.

Due to heavy rains in Chennai, there have been traffic regulations and road damages across the city. Several subways and roads have been closed due to waterlogging. MTC buses are diverted due to road damages.

The M.R.H Road from Manjambakkam roundabout towards Redhills has been made one way due to excessive waterlogging. Kumananchavadi Kundrathur Road has been made one way.

A pic of Thiruvottiyur railway subway. The chennai corporation today morning has said subways in Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, T Nagar & Kodambakkam have been closed due to water logging. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/iAgKQLOj0B — Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinMD) November 11, 2021

The road in front of Kamarajar Illam on Thirumalai Pillai Road had caved in. Vehicles are not permitted to go towards Valluvarkottam Junction from Vani Mahal junction. Traffic is being diverted at Vani Mahal, Benz park junction. Vehicles from Valluvarkottam going towards Vani Mahal will be permitted to go through Thirumalai Pillai road.

Closed Subways:

Vyasarpadi Subway

Ganeshapuram Subway

AjaxSubway

Gengu reddy Subway

Madley Subway

Duraiswamy Subway

Palavanthangal Subway

Tambaram Subway

Aranganathan Subway

Villivakkam Subway

Kakhan Bridge Subway ( 2 Wheeler & Auto )

The Chennai Corporation has requested the public to stay away from the closed subways.

Closed Roads:

K.K Nagar - Rajamannar Salai

Mylapore – Sivaswamy Salai

EVR Salai – Gandhi Irwin to Nair Point

Sembium – Jawahar Nagar

K- 5 Peravallur- 70 Feet Road

Pulianthope – Dr Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope High Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Tower Clock.

Vyasarpadi – Mullai Nagar Bridge

