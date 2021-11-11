STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
These Chennai subways, roads remain closed following heavy rains

The M.R.H Road from Manjambakkam roundabout towards Redhills has been made one way due to excessive waterlogging. Kumananchavadi Kundrathur Road has been made one way.

Published: 11th November 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai flood

Residents of Chennai's Ashok Nagar 19th avenue wading through knee-deep water. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai city on Thursday woke up with many residential areas marooned as the depression in the Bay of Bengal brought good rains overnight.

Due to heavy rains in Chennai, there have been traffic regulations and road damages across the city. Several subways and roads have been closed due to waterlogging. MTC buses are diverted due to road damages. 

The M.R.H Road from Manjambakkam roundabout towards Redhills has been made one way due to excessive waterlogging. Kumananchavadi Kundrathur Road has been made one way.

The road in front of Kamarajar Illam on Thirumalai Pillai Road had caved in. Vehicles are not permitted to go towards Valluvarkottam Junction from Vani Mahal junction. Traffic is being diverted at Vani Mahal, Benz park junction. Vehicles from Valluvarkottam going towards Vani Mahal will be permitted to go through Thirumalai Pillai road.

Closed Subways: 

Vyasarpadi Subway 
Ganeshapuram Subway 
AjaxSubway 
Gengu reddy Subway 
Madley Subway 
Duraiswamy Subway 
Palavanthangal Subway 
Tambaram Subway 
Aranganathan Subway 
Villivakkam Subway 
Kakhan Bridge Subway ( 2 Wheeler & Auto ) 

The Chennai Corporation has requested the public to stay away from the closed subways.

Closed Roads:

K.K Nagar - Rajamannar Salai 
Mylapore – Sivaswamy Salai 
EVR Salai – Gandhi Irwin to Nair Point 
Sembium – Jawahar Nagar 
K- 5 Peravallur- 70 Feet Road 
Pulianthope – Dr Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope High Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Tower Clock. 
Vyasarpadi – Mullai Nagar Bridge
 

