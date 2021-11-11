These Chennai subways, roads remain closed following heavy rains
The M.R.H Road from Manjambakkam roundabout towards Redhills has been made one way due to excessive waterlogging. Kumananchavadi Kundrathur Road has been made one way.
Published: 11th November 2021 09:24 AM | Last Updated: 11th November 2021 10:48 AM
CHENNAI: Chennai city on Thursday woke up with many residential areas marooned as the depression in the Bay of Bengal brought good rains overnight.
Due to heavy rains in Chennai, there have been traffic regulations and road damages across the city. Several subways and roads have been closed due to waterlogging. MTC buses are diverted due to road damages.
A pic of Thiruvottiyur railway subway. The chennai corporation today morning has said subways in Thiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, T Nagar & Kodambakkam have been closed due to water logging. @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/iAgKQLOj0B— Omjasvin M D (@omjasvinMD) November 11, 2021
The road in front of Kamarajar Illam on Thirumalai Pillai Road had caved in. Vehicles are not permitted to go towards Valluvarkottam Junction from Vani Mahal junction. Traffic is being diverted at Vani Mahal, Benz park junction. Vehicles from Valluvarkottam going towards Vani Mahal will be permitted to go through Thirumalai Pillai road.
Closed Subways:
Vyasarpadi Subway
Ganeshapuram Subway
AjaxSubway
Gengu reddy Subway
Madley Subway
Duraiswamy Subway
Palavanthangal Subway
Tambaram Subway
Aranganathan Subway
Villivakkam Subway
Kakhan Bridge Subway ( 2 Wheeler & Auto )
The Chennai Corporation has requested the public to stay away from the closed subways.
Closed Roads:
K.K Nagar - Rajamannar Salai
Mylapore – Sivaswamy Salai
EVR Salai – Gandhi Irwin to Nair Point
Sembium – Jawahar Nagar
K- 5 Peravallur- 70 Feet Road
Pulianthope – Dr Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope High Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Tower Clock.
Vyasarpadi – Mullai Nagar Bridge
Good overnight rains. Rainfall data till 5.30 am. Ennore received over 170 mm of rainfall. It's not over..the depression is still about 250 km away...heavy rainfall spells in short intervals will continue today.@NewIndianXpress @xpresstn #ChennaiRains2021 pic.twitter.com/gz8QutINrb— S V Krishna Chaitanya (@Krish_TNIE) November 11, 2021