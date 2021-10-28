Model footpath: What works, what doesn’t?

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite its flaws, the ‘model’ Harrington Road footpath is considered by experts and residents to be one of the best in the city for pedestrians. The walkway is wide and even throughout, making it easy for pedestrians and persons with disability to move. Bollards placed at regular intervals make it difficult for two or four wheelers to be parked on the footpath. In places where the bollards are far apart, heavy flower pots are placed.

When TNIE spoke to sanitary workers in the area, they said the footpath is being cleaned three times a day. Children from four major schools along the stretch use the walkway and the resting area for after-class chats and to cycle without being hassled by motorists. “It’s smooth to walk and cycle on. It’s also easy to cross over to the other side,” said Sharan P, a student.

However, the footpath is not without its flaws. When TNIE visited the stretch, a handful of motorcycles were parked on the footpath despite the bollards. Trucks were parked before a popular fruit shop, blocking access to the footpath. Tiles near a hospital on the stretch were found broken. Residents said those who had lived here long enough would know not to use the left side of the footpath and road (near Shoppers Stop) since it has caved in three times, most recently in the last year.

Even with its setbacks, the pathway is a welcome relief to pedestrians of the city not used to the luxury of having a wide, smooth footpath without parked vehicles obstructing their way. This begs the question of why the city corporation has not replicated the model elsewhere in the city.

Resident participation in design and maintenance has played a big part in making this possible. Residents who were part of the initial project design said some had even pitched in with initial costs. Even now, minor repairs are taken up by residents themselves.

“Generous residents come forward to take up minor repair works. For instance, the bollards get knocked down by vehicles from time to time. It costs around Rs 4,000 to replace a bollard,” said Suhasini Fredrick, editor of the local newspaper ‘Avenues Broadcast’ and a resident. “We would like for the city corporation to maintain it better,” she added. The residents take care of the median garden, place plants and take up minor repairs. This may not be possible for other neighbourhoods.

When asked if the model can be replicated elsewhere, a corporation official said different neighbourhoods have different needs and the civic body takes up local infrastructure projects depending on the needs of the specific neighbourhood.

“When we take up a project, we have to see that it does not incur recurring costs. For this, all the departments (Metro Water, Tangedco etc.) should work towards it. If we lay a footpath right away, a need to dig it for other projects may arise and it will have to be redone,” the official said.

As a pedestrian, do you face similar civic woes, and feel strongly about them? Write to us at response_ tn@newindianexpress.com