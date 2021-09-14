TNIE Impact: Roof over head soon for 35 Irular families

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acting on a story published in these columns on July 10, Minister for Rural Industries and Urban Habitation Development Board, Tha Mo Anbarasan, handed over land pattas, at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore, to 35 Irular tribal families living in Pazhaveli village in Chengalpattu on Monday.

TNIE had highlighted how the families in this hamlet were living in the dark without houses, toilets, electricity, and other basic amenities. Following the story, Collector Rahul Nadh had inspected the village and assured to provide them housing rights.

According to a document shared by the Collectorate, the 35 families were given land for housing, with each house being built at a cost of Rs 3 lakh. The land value, with each plot valued at Rs 49,670, runs into a total of Rs 17.38 lakh.

“The houses were given under the Forest Rights Act. Our revenue team was very efficient in fast-tracking the process and the Directorate of Tribal Welfare also was very supportive,” the Collector told TNIE.

All the individual plots were surveyed and properly demarcated with stones. The tribals were also given certificates issued under the Forest Rights Act. Additionally, community certificates were also handed over to 24 individuals, who did not have them. TNIE had also written about two tribals not getting the widow and elderly pension. They were also identified and given a pension of Rs 24,000.

A total of Rs 1.22 crore has been spent for the welfare of the Irular tribals living in this hamlet, said the collector, adding that with this, their woes are expected to end. “The construction of the houses will commence shortly,” he said.