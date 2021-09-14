STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

TNIE Impact: Roof over head soon for 35 Irular families

Tribals receive land pattas and housing after TNIE highlighted their plight on July 10

Published: 14th September 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Tha Mo Anbarasan handing over land patta to a resident of an Irular settlement at Pazhaveli village in Chengalpattu.

Minister Tha Mo Anbarasan handing over land patta to a resident of an Irular settlement at Pazhaveli village in Chengalpattu. (Photo | EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acting on a story published in these columns on July 10, Minister for Rural Industries and Urban Habitation Development Board, Tha Mo Anbarasan, handed over land pattas, at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore, to 35 Irular tribal families living in Pazhaveli village in Chengalpattu on Monday.

TNIE had highlighted how the families in this hamlet were living in the dark without houses, toilets, electricity, and other basic amenities. Following the story, Collector Rahul Nadh had inspected the village and assured to provide them housing rights.

According to a document shared by the Collectorate, the 35 families were given land for housing, with each house being built at a cost of Rs 3 lakh. The land value, with each plot valued at Rs 49,670, runs into a total of Rs 17.38 lakh. 

“The houses were given under the Forest Rights Act. Our revenue team was very efficient in fast-tracking the process and the Directorate of Tribal Welfare also was very supportive,” the Collector told TNIE.

All the individual plots were surveyed and properly demarcated with stones. The tribals were also given certificates issued under the Forest Rights Act. Additionally, community certificates were also handed over to 24 individuals, who did not have them. TNIE had also written about two tribals not getting the widow and elderly pension. They were also identified and given a pension of Rs 24,000.

A total of Rs 1.22 crore has been spent for the welfare of the Irular tribals living in this hamlet, said the collector, adding that with this, their woes are expected to end. “The construction of the houses will commence shortly,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irular tribal families land pattas Chengalpattu Anbarasan Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp