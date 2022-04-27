STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sewage on Cooks Road raises stink, poses risk to motorists

Sewage stagnation has affected commute on Cooks Road during the morning rush hour, apart from posing a health hazard to residents.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Sewage overflowing on Cooks Road at Perambur in Chennai | Sriram R 

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sewage stagnation has affected commute on Cooks Road during the morning rush hour, apart from posing a health hazard to residents. Sources said pools of sewage occupying nearly half the road also causes accidents as two-wheelers try to go around them in the thick of traffic.

Sewage from the west of Cooks Road is taken to Mangalapuram pumping station while that from the east are carried to the pumping station on Perambur Barracks Road. “A few years ago, metro water laid an overflow connection via Cooks Road and New Ferrence Road. Recently, sewage lines from newly built apartments were linked to this overflow, leading to this problem,” said Lokabiraman, a resident. 

“Just three days ago, a woman fell down near the speed-breaker as she tried to avoid the sewage pool. The sewage is let out on to the road at night. Even when it’s drained, the resultant slush causes vehicles to skid,” said Roslyn, another resident.

A group of residents said they received no response from authorities concerned to their many petitions to resolve the issue. They also alleged that sewage lines are being connected to stormwater drains, leading to pooling of sewage on the junction of Cooks Road and Hyder Garden main street. 

Meanwhile, metro water officials said that an apartment on the road is pumping sewage into the sewage line, causing the problem. “We have given notice to that apartment and are planning to seize their motors. There were also a few issues with the flow of sewage owing to the construction of a bridge on Stephenson Road. It will be sorted out soon,” the officials said.

Comments

