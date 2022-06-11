A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Koo Koo Endru Kuyil Koovaatho... Hari Narayanan is engrossed in this melody from Kamal Haasan’s Kadhal Parisu, composed by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, playing on a transistor, while slurping his morning cup of ginger chai. “Master, one lemon chai and samosa,” hails a customer. He directs him to his assistant Rakesh, while he remains lost in his thoughts. A diehard fan of the maestro for decades, Hari has been paying tribute to Ilaiyaraaja through his tea stall called My Father Shop on Kodambakkam High Road near Palmgrove Hotel.

A musical bond

The shop, founded by his father 30 years back, is currently run by Hari. From Malaysia Vasudevan to KS Chithra, the interior walls of the compactly spaced stall display rare black and white photographs of the musicians who’ve sung for Ilaiyaraaja, and of the maestro from his recording sessions. Reflecting on his initiation into Raaja’s music, Hari recounts, “I was born in Sowcarpet and I’m a Malayali by birth. Around 1976, Raaja’s debut composition for the film Annakili was released. Machana pathingala from the film was a rage among the public. It was love at first (sound) for me. Raaja sir earned a new fan on that day and I’m indebted to him till date.”

Hari Narayanan

The Mogappair resident owns a vast collection of the maestro’s compositions and knows every song — along with the names of the lyricist, director, and film.

“Unlike today, when there are high-quality speakers and Bluetooth headphones to amplify the listening experience, transistors were the only form of audio entertainment for us. The legend would effortlessly churn out one album a week and we would eagerly wait for the cassettes to be out in the market. The pleasure of waiting in line to listen to his music remains unmatched. As days went by, some of us had the privilege of downloading them for our personal consumption. I have over 1,800 songs and I give them in pen drives to people who request them. His music has transformed many lives,” elaborates Hari, who recently opened a juice and sandwich shop adjacent to the tea stall.

Old is gold

Early mornings, lunch breaks, and evenings are busy hours; particularly for office goers, he says. “A cup of tea and butter biscuit, accompanied by Raaja sir’s evergreen music, is the most affordable form of stress-buster any common man can get. Some of us have overcome our darkest phases in life because of his music. I truly believe that his music is for the masses. His songs can heal a broken heart, put a crying baby to sleep, render hope to those fighting their battles or just offer peace to a troubled mind. I’ve personally experienced it and customers also share their fond memories. There’s a reason why he continues to remain on the top. My intention is not to compare him with up-and-coming musicians as they bring a refreshing style to today’s audience. The point is, his music is timeless,” shares Hari.

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja (Photo | EPS)

Besides following his music, Hari is up-to-date with Raaja’s interviews, concerts, and ongoing projects. “Those days, we would eagerly wait for Kumudam or Vikatan to read Raaja sir’s interviews. It used to be an insightful read with the maestro breaking down his songs in simple words to the readers. You would get so much trivia from it. The same goes even today. But, I believe that, despite the controversies, an artiste must always be appreciated for the art and his contributions. It’s been a dream to meet him but I chose to be a distant admirer among the million others,” he shares.

Hari’s shop gets a makeover once in a few years where old photographs are replaced with new ones. He wants the stall to be a place for Raaja fans to gather and share their love for his music.

“The most precious thing I’ve received from Raaja sir’s music is my fondness for Tamil. His music and the lyrics inspired me to learn Tamil and some of my short stories have been published in a magazine. I identify myself more as a Tamilian. He has shaped my personality subconsciously. My day begins and ends with him,” he sums up as the transistor echoes Raagangal thalangal nooru, Raja un per sollum paaru. And, we couldn’t agree more.