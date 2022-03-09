STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ThinkEdu 2022: Rituals are a reminder of restraint, says Bibek Debroy

For example, if somebody fasts on a Tuesday, there is nothing specifically sacrosanct about it. The ritual is only to remind them that one should be restrained in their diet, Debroy noted.

Bibek Debroy

Bibek Debroy, Chairman, PM's Economic advisory council, seen talking on The perfect balance : Scriptural knowledge in a high-tech world. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Although Indian religious texts are rooted in Science, we still seek validation from the West, said Bibek Debroy, Chairman, PM's Economic Advisory Council, in conversation with author and journalist, Gautam Chikermane, while speaking on the topic 'Scriptural Knowledge in a High-tech World'.

"We often use Western notions and terms and that is also true of words like spirituality and religion. Religion etymologically carries with it a connotation of rules, dogma and ism. I prefer the word Dharma which is much more significant. Similarly, Adhyathmik for spirituality," said Bibek at the 10th edition of ThinkEdu Conclave, organised by The New Indian Express on March 9.

He further added that rituals are tools and should not be mistaken as means. The extent to which rituals are important depends on what kind of an individual you are. Many even dispensed rituals.

"For example, if somebody fasts on a Tuesday, there is nothing specifically sacrosanct about it. The ritual is only to remind them that one should be restrained in their diet and not do anything excessively," said Bibek.

Asked when it becomes a spiritual domain, he replied that everybody has different levels of elevation in internal awakening. Each one has to find their own self.

ThinkEdu 2022 is the grand tenth edition of what has consistently been India's biggest education conclave for a decade now. Stalwarts of India's academic, economic and political ecosystems are sharing their ideas, ideologies and reflections on the past, present and future of India's education system at the event.

Over the last nine years, the conclave has seen stalwarts such as former Presidents, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Dr Pranab Mukherjee, MPs Jairam Ramesh, Smriti Irani, former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, NITI Aayog's CEO, Amitabh Kant, and spiritual guide Sadhguru.

