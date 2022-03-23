STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Women's safety in Chennai: Police apathy aiding predators?

Survivors rue that unpleasant experiences at police station, intimidating questions have led to fewer women filing plaints

Published: 23rd March 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

File picture of a woman standing on a busy road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

File picture of a woman standing on a busy road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It happened about a year ago but I still get chills thinking about it, said 21-year-old Kavitha (name changed). “I was seated in a bus and a man who stood besides me suddenly began masturbating. Before I could recover from the shock, the man got down. Till this day, just thinking about the incident makes me shudder,” she said.The incident was just the beginning of my ordeal, said Kavitha. 

When she visited a nearby police station to file a complaint the next day, the police personnel were less than supportive. “An officer tried to make me understand that these incidents are common and is best ignored. He said it will be difficult to trace the man and even if they catch him somebody else will commit the same crime with some other girl,” said the victim, who obviously did not lodge a complaint after that.While it is common knowledge that harassment in public places is rampant, data from Chennai police show that only 10 per cent of the total petitions at Crime Against Women Children (CAWC) are related to harassment in public places. In 2019, around 900 complaints were recorded, which doubled to 1,800 petitions in 2020 and came down to 800 in 2021.

Kavitha’s experience with the police was not an isolated incident. When a 32-year-old woman who was harassed by a group of men outside a mall in the city went to file a complaint, the police officer at the station allegedly questioned her for going out for a movie late at night. “All his questions were aimed at me and not the perpetrators,” said the woman who could not gather courage to visit a police station again.
According to M Priyamvadha, Professor, criminology department, Madras University, “There are officers who behave rudely with the victims, but the trend is changing. Recent studies show police behaviour towards victims has improved. Police personnel are undergoing workshops at state-level programmes along with social workers and activists, for better approach towards victims and their families.”

Also Read: Is Chennai really safe for women? Question arises amid growing incidents of harassment at public spaces

However, women TNIE spoke too had never ending tales of harassment. A 23-year-old who was on her regular morning walk was tailed by two men on a motorbike. They molested her a few metres away from her house and sped away. It was the same duo who had been following her for a couple of weeks. More than the questions from her family, the intimidating questions came from the police.But, she was among the lucky ones as she had a friend who helped her lodge a complaint, which led to arrest of the molesters.

This TNIE series examines issues faced by women in public spaces & what can be done to address them

What is being done

  1. For the past few months, personnel from Crime Against Women and Children (CAWC) are visiting schools and colleges urging victims to come forward and file complaints
  2. It is important for women to not assume public harassment as normal,” says inspector K Murugeswari from CAWC
  3. If a woman is harassed, it is important to remember that they are the victims and not the suspect. If victims are not coming out to file complaints, the accused might continue to violate others. Do not be afraid and trust the police,” said G Shymala Devi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime against Women and Children
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Womens safety crime against women
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp