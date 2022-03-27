STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When women's safety is derailed in Chennai MRTS

Women commuters complain poorly-lit MRTS stations turn den for tipplers, anti-socials

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When it was built three decades ago, at a cost of Rs 15,710 million, the Chennai Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) was expected to provide commuters with a safe and efficient mode of travel through some of the most crowded places in the city. However, these days, women are hesitant to even step into most stations along the corridor after 9 pm. They are worried about seeing people drink and smoke in groups, besides catcalls and hoots from the tipplers.

The huge stations serve as hubs of anti-social activities. “Greenways Road, Mundakanni Amman Koil and Indira Nagar stations are deserted even during the day. I was groped at the Greenways Road station last year. The issue is that there is nobody to even complain to. The stations are a nightmare,” said V Kavitha, who was a regular commuter before the harassment incident. 

Commuters say the tracks are mostly on the first floor and the ground floor of most stations is poorly-illuminated and either used as open urinals or for anti-social activities.

“After 11 pm, you can see tipplers sitting right from the Thiruvanmiyur MRTS station entrance to the foot-over-bridge adjacent to it. I seldom see police patrol there. Moreover, there is no last-mile connectivity, not just from MRTS stations but from Metro stations too. We feel trapped,” said Renuka Krishnakumar, who works at an IT company in OMR.

As per pre-Covid data, Mundakanni Amman Koil station has the least patronage of 1,950 commuters per day, and Indira Nagar (2,118) is only slightly ahead. Velachery station is the busiest, serving 43,758 passengers a day. 

However, even at Velachery, commuters have been parking their vehicles on the bylanes and in the old parking lot frequented by anti-social elements. Hence, even the station with the highest footfall is not as safe as it is perceived to be. 

Plans to turn the stations into commercial hubs have not really taken off. In 2019, a salon-cum-supermarket opened in Thiruvanmiyur station amid huge expectations. But it was soon shut citing the pandemic situation. An EOI (Expression of Interest) was called for setting up new and innovative commercial outlets at MRTS stations from interested parties on October 13, 2021. However no offers were received. Southern Railway officials say plans under the New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) are being processed. However, nothing has been finalised yet. 

When TNIE asked SR officials about measures being taken towards women safety at MRTS stations, an official said frequent announcements are done through PA system and mega phone to raise awareness among passengers. During the announcements, passengers are advised to report/convey any unusual occurrence to the station security or the helpline number 139. “Two ladies specials that run during the morning and evening peak hours between Chennai Beach and Velachery are exclusively escorted by RPF Women HC/Constables,” said the official.

