36-year-old man hacked to death in broad daylight at Aminjikarai

Published: 19th May 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by a bike-borne gang in broad daylight at Aminjikarai in Chennai on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as S Arumugam from Chetpet, who ran a finance company. The incident happened when he was on his way to office from home on a two-wheeler along with another worker, Ramesh, said police.

“Around 1.30 pm, four men on two bikes intercepted Arumugam near Pulla Avenue and hacked him with machetes even as vehicles were passing by. The gang spared Ramesh, who later picked up the bike and escaped,” said police. The gang, too, fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, a video showing Arumugam battling for life went viral on social media. Though police rushed Arumugam to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, he died without responding to treatment. The police have registered a case of murder and launched a hunt for the suspects. 

According to police, Arumugam has six different cases, including murder, assault, and woman harassment, pending against him. “He was arrested years ago for sexually harassing a woman at knife point in front of her husband,” said a senior police officer. Police suspect that Arumugam could have been murdered by someone affected by him.

