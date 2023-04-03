Home Cities Chennai

Two days after FIR, Kalakshetra faculty yet to be arrested

While on Sunday, several media outlets reported that Padman was absconding, police did not confirm this development.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kalakshetra

Students of Kalakshetra held a protest in Chennai over the institute’s inaction against a dance teacher, against whom several girl students have brought sexual harassment allegations (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two days after the All Women Police Station booked assistant professor Hari Padman, of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, Kalakshetra Foundation, for sexual harassment of students, he is yet to be arrested. 

While on Sunday, several media outlets reported that Padman was absconding, police did not confirm this development. A senior police officer said that they were collecting evidence and recording statements. Only after due procedure will we decide the next course of action, the officer added. Police refused to comment when asked about media reports saying that Padman is absconding. 

The complaint was lodged by a former student in the city. Police sources said that Padman sent obscene messages and comments to her on social media. The victim also mentioned that he she had to discontinue her course because of his harassment.

ALSO READ| Kalakshetra case: Guru-sishya parampara silenced them for long

The accused, however, kept harassing her even after she had left the institution, said a senior police officer. He was booked under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (use of words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women 
Act, 1998.

READ MORE:

Letter to Tamil Nadu CM details ‘decades of harassment’ at Kalakshetra

Kalakshetra case: Cops book faculty, 100 complaints filed, TN CM assures action

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp