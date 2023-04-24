Home Cities Chennai

ED conducts searches against Chettinad Group in Tamil Nadu

The Income-tax department had searched the company in December, 2020 and claimed to have detected tax evasion of more than Rs 700 crore.

Published: 24th April 2023 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate-ED-Raids

The Directorate of Enforcement building. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to Chennai-based Chettinad Group as part of an investigation being conducted under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said.

They said premises in state capital Chennai, Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) and few other places are being raided.

The about 100-year-old business group has its interests in a variety of sectors like cement manufacturing, logistics, construction, among others.

The Income-tax department had searched the company in December, 2020 and claimed to have detected tax evasion of more than Rs 700 crore.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative authority for the I-T department, issued a statement in this regard and claimed to have seized "unaccounted" cash of Rs 23 crore during these searches.

Meanwhile, the Income tax department on Monday carried out searches in 50 locations related to real estate firm G Square Realtors Private Limited in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chettinad group ED raids
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp