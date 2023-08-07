Socio-economic-psychological survey in ‘Vada’ Chennai to cover mental health

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Under the ‘Vada Chennai Valarcchi Thittam’, an elaborate socio-economic-psychological wellness survey is to be carried out for areas in North Chennai that touch upon the physical and mental health of the residents.

The survey, which is carried out jointly by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, Greater Chennai Corporation and the Directorate of Town & Country Planning, with help from 500 volunteers each from the Madras Christian College and Women’s Christian College, aims to assess and work on gaps in infrastructure and psychological aspects for residents in the Northern parts of the city. The survey will have a sample size of 4,000 households and is to be carried out in Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Anna Nagar and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar areas, said TNUHDB officials. It will have a total of 96 questions that will collect details on school dropouts, accessibility to health and education infrastructure, women’s safety and hygiene, etc.

“We will ask them where they prefer to go for medical treatment, if they have health insurance, if women have access to or prefer sanitary pads, have had health issues, the facilities they opt for childbirth, if there are instances of drug abuse, among other topics. We will also explore what their expenditure patterns are and if they have savings and also ask them if they think they have adequate opportunities,” a TNUHDB official told TNIE.

The survey does not stop at civic and infrastructure issues, it also delves into their well-being with questions on what their feelings are when they wake up in the mornings, attempting to assess their stress levels and whether the residents consider themselves to be happy. It also looks into their aspirations and what they think the main obstacles are. It even attempts to explore their relationship with neighbours.

The students will be divided into 100 groups.

Focus groups like traders, women’s self-help groups, persons with disabilities, sportspersons, fishermen, drivers, exporters and those working in private firms will also participate. It was launched on Sunday by Minister P K Sekarbabu. Housing secretary Anshul Mishra, member secretary of CMDA, P Shankar, MD of TNUHDB and Mayor R Priya were present. The state had allocated `1,000 crore for it.

