Kalakshetra shut down after students protest demanding action against teacher over sexual harassment

The students sat in a silent protest from the morning under a banyan tree on the campus, demanding immediate suspension of the accused teacher

Published: 30th March 2023 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Students of Kalakshetra held a protest in Chennai over the institute’s inaction against a dance teacher, against whom several girl students have brought sexual harassment allegations (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a protest by students at Kalakshetra Foundation on Thursday over the institute's lack of action against a dance teacher, against whom several girl students have brought sexual harassment allegations, the college was closed down. Students have been asked to vacate hostels within two days.

The students sat in a silent protest from the morning under a banyan tree on the campus, demanding immediate suspension of the accused teacher. Later in the evening, the students took out a protest march from the campus to the Thiruvanmayur road chanting “We want justice”.

The students said the director of the institute Revathi Ramachandran arrived at the protest site and tried to persuade them to call off the strike, but to no avail.

“We are not happy with the manner in which the administration is dealing with the issue. Neither students nor teachers are being given a fair opportunity to speak about their grievances,” said an agitating student.

The students' protest came a day after National Commission for Women’s chairperson Rekha Sharma visited the campus on Wednesday to enquire about the sexual harassment allegations, which have been rocking the institute for the past few days.

The students have alleged that they were not given a chance to speak to the NCW chairperson.

