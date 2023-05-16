Two die while cleaning septic tank near Puzhal in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people engaged to clean a septic tank at a house near Puzhal allegedly asphyxiated to death after inhaling toxic fumes on Monday. One more person, who did not enter the tank, is safe.

They were not wearing any safety gear, police said.

All three of them were employed by Nirmala of Gurushanthi Nagar. A case has been registered and the house owner was arrested.

The deceased persons are Baskaran (52) and Ismail (36), from Kondiyamman Nagar in Kavangarai near Puzhal.

The other worker, Ganesan, is also from the same locality.

What the TN Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Rehabilitation Rules stipulate

This is what the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Rules, 2022, notified in the gazette, mandates.

Employment of any person for manual scavenging is completely banned under the Act . Manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks with safety precautions including protective gear and devices can be undertaken under exceptional cases only , with the permission of the local authority for reasons to be recorded

. , with the permission of the local authority for reasons to be recorded All those engaged to clean sewer or septic tank must be provided 44 safety devices, including air compressor, airline breathing apparatus, airline respirator with manually operated air blower, breath mask, breathing apparatus, Chlorine mask, full body wader suit and searchlight

The local authority or officer designated should ensure that 14 cleaning devices are used by persons engaged in cleaning sewer or septic tanks. The devices include jetting machines, hydraulic-operated trolley-mounted grab buckets, manual rods, shovels, spades, drainage cleaning machines and the like

All protective gear and safety devices should be checked every six months and necessary repairs or replacements should be made by the employer

There should be a minimum of three employees present at all time, one of whom should be a supervisor

The atmosphere within the confined space should be tested for oxygen deficiency and toxic and combustible gases including, but not limited to, poisonous gases like Hydrogen Sulphide, Carbon Monoxide, Methane, and gasoline vapours through detection tests

Regular vaccination against respiratory and skin diseases and other occupational diseases should be administered to the workers

The cleaning of a sewer or septic tank should be done only in daylight and for a duration of not exceeding 90 minutes at a stretch. A mandatory interval of 30 minutes between two stretches should be given

Operating and rescue procedures should be displayed at the entry site

At least one person trained in first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation should be immediately available during any confined space job

A State level and district level survey committees should be constituted

The local authority should constitute a committee under its executive authority with at least two members from the community of sanitary workers, one of whom should be a woman, and at least one member from the civil society groups

