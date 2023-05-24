Modi's Nehru moment: Historic 'Sengol' accepted by first PM to be installed in new Parliament

By Online Desk

PM Narendra Modi will continue a tradition initiated by India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru when he installs a historic gold sceptre from Tamil Nadu in the new Parliament building during its inauguration on May 28.

The sceptre known as 'sengol', derived from the Tamil word for righteousness, was received by Nehru to represent the transfer of power from the British. It was later moved to a museum in Allahabad from where it will return to Delhi this week.

As reported by The New Indian Express, this was the brainchild of India's last Governor General C Rajagopalachari who Nehru approached after Lord Mountbatten wanted to know how the attainment of India's independence could be symbolised. Rajaji drew from a tradition believed to have been followed during the reign of the Cholas in which the high priest of the state would present the new king with a sceptre on assuming power.

After Nehru agreed to the proposal, Rajaji got in touch with the Thiruvaduthurai Aadheenam, a 14th century Saivite mutt in the town of Thiruvaduthurai in Mayiladuthurai district. The seer of the mutt arranged for the sceptre topped by a figure of Nandi to be made by leading Chennai jeweller Vummidi Bangaru Chetty who will reportedly be present at Sunday's inauguration.

A delegation from the mutt gave the sceptre to Mountbatten who handed it back to them. It was then sprinkled with holy water from the Ganga and presented to Nehru, accompanied by the chanting of hymns, on August 14, 1947, just minutes before India attained independence at midnight.

"It was precisely the moment in which power was transferred by the British into the hands of Indians. What we are celebrating as independence is actually marked by the very moment of handing over the 'Sengol'," said Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

The new Parliament building is located directly opposite the current Parliament House. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the building in December 2020 and construction began the following month. The new building is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, which will also see a new Central Secretariat to house all ministries and a new residence and office for the Vice President and Prime Minister.

