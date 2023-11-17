Chennai residents pay big bucks for water as corpn supply limited to 2 days a week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the metro water authorities now supplying water to corporation wards 84 and 86 just once a week, the residents are forced to shell out hefty sums to private suppliers every month. Earlier, water was supplied regularly to residents in Pattaravakkam, Periyar Nagar and Korattur from the overhead tank in Pattaravakkam.

However, the supply has been reduced to just once or twice a week now, said D Kamala, a resident of Pattaravakkam. “We are buying water now from private suppliers and a single barrel of water costs `100. Additionally, we have to purchase canned water for cooking purposes,” she said.

The residents also alleged that even the little water that is finally supplied to them contains sewage. Parthasarathy from Pattaravakkam told TNIE, “The metro water supply will last for three hours. For some time in the beginning, the discharged water will contain sewage content. So, we usually drain the water for a while, and then start to store it.”

Repeated petitions to resolve the issue have gone in vain, said Ward 84 councillor J John. “We have petitioned the metro board officials. The issue was also raised several times at the council meetings. Metro water officials should liaise with elected representatives and corporation officials immediately to ensure a steady supply of clean water for the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, officials with the metro water board maintained that the irregular supply was only a temporary issue and would be resolved at the earliest. A senior official told TNIE, “There were leakages in pipeline, and they are being fixed. Soon, water will be supplied to these areas thrice in a week.”

