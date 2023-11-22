Derogatory comments against Trisha: Mansoor Ali Khan says won’t apologise; booked by Chennai police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Thousand Lights All Women Police have booked a case against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for making derogatory comments against actor Trisha. This comes a day after the National Commission for Women (NCW) asked the TN police to file a case.

As per the police statement, a case was registered against Mansoor under sections 354 (A), 509 of the IPC. The case was registered ‘on the basis of a complaint filed by NCW.

The commission on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the issue and asked Tamil Nadu DGP to register a case against the actor and invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mansoor refused to apologise and said that the South Indian Artistes’ Association has made a grave mistake by demanding a public apology.

He also said that ‘rape scene’ does not translate into rape in real life.

A video of Mansoor from one of his interviews had surfaced on social media, where he had said he hoped to have a rape scene in 'Leo' starring Trisha just like he had in older films with stars like Khushbu Sundar and Roja.

"When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule," Khan had purportedly said.

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan don't share screen space in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo' but have portrayed prominent roles in the film.

Responding to Khan's remarks, Trisha took to microblogging site X and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

(With online desk inputs)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Thousand Lights All Women Police have booked a case against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for making derogatory comments against actor Trisha. This comes a day after the National Commission for Women (NCW) asked the TN police to file a case. As per the police statement, a case was registered against Mansoor under sections 354 (A), 509 of the IPC. The case was registered ‘on the basis of a complaint filed by NCW. The commission on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the issue and asked Tamil Nadu DGP to register a case against the actor and invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mansoor refused to apologise and said that the South Indian Artistes’ Association has made a grave mistake by demanding a public apology. He also said that ‘rape scene’ does not translate into rape in real life. A video of Mansoor from one of his interviews had surfaced on social media, where he had said he hoped to have a rape scene in 'Leo' starring Trisha just like he had in older films with stars like Khushbu Sundar and Roja. "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule," Khan had purportedly said. Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan don't share screen space in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo' but have portrayed prominent roles in the film. Responding to Khan's remarks, Trisha took to microblogging site X and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind." (With online desk inputs) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp