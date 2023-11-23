Metro water lets sewage into stormwater drains in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though relieved that the metro water officials finally addressed the sewage overflow issue in TVS Nagar in Korattur, the residents now have another reason to be concerned as the authorities’ quick fix to the complaint was to drain the sewage water into nearby stormwater drains.

On November 18, TNIE highlighted the issue of sewage water stagnating on the streets and the consequent stink plaguing TVS Nagar. The residents had alleged that the problem existed since they received the sewage connection over a decade ago. Following the report, officials from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) inspected the area.

Before long, the height of the manholes was raised. Pumps were brought in and pipes were laid to drain the sewage water from vacant land plots into nearby stormwater drains. “TVS Nagar is a low-lying area and due to the absence of stormwater drains in some streets, the rainwater flows into the manholes and thus the overflow,” a metro water official said.

However, the residents who spoke to TNIE alleged that the sewage water is directly being drained into the stormwater drains. K R Kannan, one of the residents, said, “Following the news report, the officials cleared the overflowing sewage. But channelling the drainage water into stormwater drains is very new to us.”

TNIE visited the spot and witnessed motor pumps discharging sewage water into stormwater drains. Nevertheless, the metro water official, who spoke to TNIE, refuted the allegation and claimed only standard measures were undertaken. When contacted, a corporation official maintained that this manner of draining sewage is not permissible. “We will surely hold an inquiry into this,” the official further said.

