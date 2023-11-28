Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: 19-year-old boy collapses, dies after 'injecting himself with drug' during friend’s birthday bash in a hotel

The teenager was a second-year student at a private college in Chennai.

Published: 28th November 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2023 01:48 PM

Quack, injection

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 19-year-old boy collapsed and died allegedly after administering himself a drug, on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as N Rahul, a second-year student at a private college in Choolai. Anna Salai police said Rahul went to a hotel in Royapettah to attend a friend’s birthday party on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, Rahul came out of the hotel room and while walking through the lobby, he allegedly collapsed. The hotel manager rushed him to Royapettah Government Hospital and by 12.15 pm, he was declared dead. The hospital authorities alerted Rahul’s family and Anna Salai police.

Rahul’s elder brother Gokulakrishnan lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered. Preliminary inquiries revealed that on Saturday night, Rahul had injected himself with a drug. The police have detained three of his friends and further probe is on.

Schoolboy’s stunt on train goes viral
Chennai: Video footage of a school student performing stunts on a moving train has gone viral on social media and railway police have launched an  investigation. Police said, the incident happened on a Chennai local train plying between Velachery and Chindratripet. “In the video, as the train crosses Kasturibhai Nagar railway station, a school student wearing a cap can be seen hanging outside the coach, his feet sliding on the platform alongside the train. He them climbs on to the train’s window and stays there until the next stop,” said a railway police officer. Further probe is on to identify the youngster in the video. ENS

