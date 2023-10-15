Home Cities Chennai

NGT order fails to plug sewage, effluent flow into Korattur lake

Korattur spread over 600 acres, has Sidco industrial estate on the southern side and residential areas to the north.

Sewage from households and effluents from industries continue to pollute Korattur lake. (Photo | P Jawahar)

By Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the Chennai Corporation has been blocking illegal sewage discharge into the stormwater drains linked with Korattur lake, sewage from households and effluents from industries continue to pollute the lake. “We are inspecting and blocking all illegal connections,” a senior corporation official said.

Locals allege that pollution in the lake continues despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to handle hazardous waste and the corporation to conduct spot inspections at the site. Korattur spread over 600 acres, has Sidco industrial estate on the southern side and residential areas to the north.

According to activists, the NGT order has only been partially fulfilled. “After the NGT order, the lake bunds were strengthened and an effluent treatment plant (ETP) was established. But sewage inflow and effluent discharge into the water canal continues at some places,” said Sekaran, an activist from Korattur.

“Effluent and sewage discharge exist at some places. We are coordinating with all service departments to address these issues. A court order banned drainage connection in water catchment areas. The issues will be addressed in the long run,” Ambattur zone chairman BK Murthy told TNIE. Two channels from Ambattur Lake carry the excess water to the lake. While effluent discharge has reduced over the years, it still continues at some places, while water hyacinths can be spotted on the banks of the lake.

Anbu Kumar, a resident of Korattur, said that sewage is being released in the stormwater drains. “Stormwater drains are connected to water channels and filled with sewage from illegal connections which are carried to the lake.”

A DMK councillor from Ambattur zone requesting anonymity told TNIE, “Underground Drainage (UGD) work is stagnant in many areas. We have requested many times and hope to get the funding for UGD work approved at the earliest.”

