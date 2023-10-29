Not enough manpower to rein in stray cattle: Chennai Corporation

Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the death of an elderly man who was hospitalised after a stray cattle attack, there is a growing chorus to put an end to stray cattle menace. Although the Chennai Corporation has increased the fine on cattle owners from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 and collected Rs 78.82 lakh as fines this year, the menace persists.

An official with the health department highlighted the lack of manpower to enforce and monitor the rules as the corporation currently has only 15 vehicles with staff (one for each zone) to conduct inspections and seize stray cattle. The civic body has identified over 2,100 stray cattle in the city, the majority of them in Koyambedu, Triplicane and Mylapore.

As per rules, owner rearing should ensure 36 square feet of space for each cow and proper shed and draining facilities. “The rules are never implemented in full force. Owners with multiple cattle and without proper rearing space is a common sight in city limits,” said C Raghukumar, a civic activist based in Perambur.

Meanwhile, cattle rearers disapprove of the call for an outright ban. Cattle owner Preetha from Velachery told TNIE, “Cattle have been reared in Chennai for decades. The lack of rearing spaces due to rapid urbanisation does not justify calls for an outright ban on cattle. Authorities can provide infrastructure and dedicated spaces where cattle can be sheltered.”

Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan told TNIE, “The corporation is not against rearing cattle. We are educating cattle owners and the public about the need for best practices. Discussions are on to bring a permanent solution to the issue. We will announce them once it is finalised.”

Chennai Corporation currently maintains two cattle sheds at Perambur and Pudupettai, where seized cattle are impounded. Citing constraints in city limits, experts have called for an organised space for cattle rearing.

Animal rights expert Sruthi Vinod Raj suggested opening a cattle shed in every zone as a possible solution to the long-drawn issue. “Cattle cannot be banned outright since it is a matter of livelihood. Since space is the primary concern, every zone should have an organised shed run by the corporation where cattle can be raised. Implementation of existing rules should also be monitored and if needed, new rules should be devised.” she added.

