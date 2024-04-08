Partial nod for University of Madras expenses may hit academics

Sources in UoM said this partial approval for estimates would hamper the academic activities of the university. Some officials also expressed concerns over whether the expenses for conducting upcoming semester examinations have been approved.

The senate meeting of Madurai Kamaraj University was conducted after the Model Code of Conduct was announced. However, several members staged a walkout from the meeting over non-payment of salaries. Fearing a similar reaction over financial constraints of the UoM, the varsity’s senate meeting was postponed. “The Model Code of Conduct has nothing to do with the internal process of a university. The senate meeting has not been called off for this reason before. This is unwarranted and sets the wrong precedent,” said the head of a department at the university.

After the meeting deferral was announced, higher education secretary A Karthik, who is also the syndicate committee’s convenor, circulated the university’s annual budget among senate committee members for their approval. “More than 30 of the 121 senate members wrote dissent notes demanding that a physical meeting be held for budget approval. Following this, the syndicate committee opted to approve only the emergency expenses,” said a senate member.