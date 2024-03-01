Madras University staff give strike a pause as salaries get credited

CHENNAI: The indefinite strike called by employees of the University of Madras on Friday morning was halted temporarily in the evening after the administration paid the salaries of the staff for February.

Members of the Joint Action Committee of Teaching and Non-teaching Staff associations of the university went on strike near the main gate of the Chepauk campus against the non-payment of salaries and to exert pressure on the state government to resolve the ongoing financial crisis of the varsity. Accordingly, the members started their protest, condemning the state government for ignoring the plight of the university.

However, by afternoon, the administration of the university managed to get its bank accounts de-freezed after necessary deliberations with the chief commissioner of Income tax, Chennai, and by evening, it credited the salaries of the permanent employees.

“As we received our salaries, we decided to halt the strike for the time being, as one of our demands have been fulfilled. However, the joint action committee will meet again on Monday to decide further course of action as the problem is not solved fully,” said PK Abdul Rahiman, secretary of the Teachers’ Collective forum of the university.