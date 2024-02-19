Delay in exam paper evaluation, result declaration adds to Madras University's list of woes

CHENNAI: The University of Madras is yet to declare the results for the semester examinations that ended in December as the evaluation of papers is still underway. The delay in publishing results and providing original mark sheets for students have become the norm in the last few years and affecting students in affiliated colleges, especially those who want to pursue higher education.

The university is also yet to pay the teachers who have evaluated answer sheets from 2022.

There are 131 government, aided and self-financing colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur under the university. Of these, only 23 colleges are autonomous, providing them the authority to evaluate examination papers and declare results.

While autonomous colleges declared the results in last December or in first week of January, other colleges affiliated to the university are still awaiting results since the university’s evaluation is expected to go on till February 21.

According to sources, the university only started the evaluation of the last semester’s examination papers at the beginning of February for the examinations that were conducted in December, delaying the process by more than a month.

“Professors who came for evaluation staged protests demanding the university to pay the remuneration. Mostly professors from self-financing colleges engage in the evaluation process to earn some additional money and gain experience. Each of them evaluates 40 answer sheets per day for which they are paid Rs 12 and Rs 15 per paper for UG and PG examination papers, respectively. While this amount has not been increased for the past 10 years, the delay in paying the amount has been increasing since 2016-17 when we used to get paid in cash at the end of the day,” said one of the professors working in a self-financing college.

Sources in the university added that many of the professors are unwilling to engage in evaluation, after knowing that the university is in a fund crunch following the Income Tax department blocking its accounts.