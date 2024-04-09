Chennai
PM Modi takes out roadshow in Chennai's shopping hub T Nagar
The Prime Minister was joined by BJP state president K Annamalai and the saffron party's candidates for South Chennai, Central Chennai and North Chennai.
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took out a roadshow in the city's T Nagar locality, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.
The Prime Minister was joined by BJP state president K Annamalai and the saffron party's candidates for South Chennai, Central Chennai and North Chennai.
Tamilisai Soundararajan has been fielded from South Chennai while Vinoj P Selvam and RC Paul Kanagaraj are the party's picks from Central Chennai and North Chennai, respectively.
Standing atop a decorated car, the PM waved at his supporters who lined up on either side of the road and he also carried a small cutout of the BJP's symbol, the Lotus.
Eager supporters hailed Modi and showered flower petals on him.