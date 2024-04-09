(Photo | Special Arrangement)
(Photo | Special Arrangement)
Chennai

PM Modi takes out roadshow in Chennai's shopping hub T Nagar

The Prime Minister was joined by BJP state president K Annamalai and the saffron party's candidates for South Chennai, Central Chennai and North Chennai.

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took out a roadshow in the city's T Nagar locality, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister was joined by BJP state president K Annamalai and the saffron party's candidates for South Chennai, Central Chennai and North Chennai.

Tamilisai Soundararajan has been fielded from South Chennai while Vinoj P Selvam and RC Paul Kanagaraj are the party's picks from Central Chennai and North Chennai, respectively.

Standing atop a decorated car, the PM waved at his supporters who lined up on either side of the road and he also carried a small cutout of the BJP's symbol, the Lotus.

Eager supporters hailed Modi and showered flower petals on him.

(Photo | Special Arrangement)
The 'famous five' BJP is betting on in Tamil Nadu
(Photo | Special Arrangement)
Trouble for Nainar Nagendran as trio caught with Rs 4 cr in cash
Election 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com