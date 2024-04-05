The 'famous five' BJP is betting on in Tamil Nadu

The headline might have an Enid Blyton note to it. But BJP's Mission South is as real and serious as it gets. The whirlwind tours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tamil Nadu and Kerala well ahead of the Lok Sabha polls reveals the determination of a party that has no match when it comes to realpolitik.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in an interview to an English language daily on Friday admitted that his party is not very strong in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, but hastened to add that the BJP wants to expand its presence in the southern states. Gadkari exuded confidence that the BJP-led alliance will get a good number of seats in Tamil Nadu.

How much is that good number?

A maximum of five, say some BJP functionaries in the state.

During a chat with The New Indian Express recently, a party worker D Illayaraja said that expectations are high for the party in five parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu. They are Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris, Chennai South and Tirunelveli.

The same sentiment was echoed by BJP north Chennai district president M Krishnakumar.

The Famous Five

Essentially, the BJP is banking on their famous five.

The Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

Veteran Pon Radhakrishnan is the candidate for Kanniyakumari.

Union minister L Murugan is contesting from Nilgiris (SC) constituency.

Ex-governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is trying her luck from Chennai South and Nainar Nagendran from Tirunelveli.

These are the five seats the party is hoping to win though it might prove too big an ask in a state where the DMK is probably at its strongest at the current moment.

Here then is a quick look at the five constituencies.