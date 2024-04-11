Madras Race Club suspends no-pet rule after backlash

CHENNAI: Following backlash from various quarters, the Madras Race Club (MRC) has revoked its controversial and illegal circular that prohibited all pets, especially dogs, on its premises. In an official communication to all the staff members, the MRC on Wednesday said, “Implementation of the circular dated March 29, 2024, regarding the ‘Pets Policy’ has been temporarily suspended.

This decision has been made to allow for further review and consideration of various factors. During this period of suspension, the ‘Pets Policy’ will not be enforced, and any related actions or changes will be put on hold.”

This comes two days after TNIE reported why the MRC’s no-pet policy did not have the sanction of law. In the circular, the club had stated that all staff members residing in staff quarters are strictly prohibited from owning or keeping pets, particularly dogs, with effect from April 10. It claimed that the presence of pets had been observed to cause disturbance, noise pollution, hygiene issues, and conflicts among neighbouring staff members.

The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB) had also issued an official notice to the MRC asking it to refrain from implementing the policy. Shruti Vinodh Raj, a TNAWB member, told TNIE, “I heard that none of the dogs in the MRC are vaccinated or neutered.

First, the club should arrange to carry out the Animal Birth Control (ABC) drive to control the dog population and then build some sort of fence to stop new dogs from entering the campus. I suggest that the MRC form a committee to find a permanent solution for these issues. The TNAWB will be happy to offer any assistance if required.”