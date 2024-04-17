Sustainable solutions for summer hydration

Popular modern diets are often seen as a panacea for improving health and promoting weight reduction. The relations between societal, environmental, and economic development are crucial to the integral concept of sustainability. Unlike organic food, which already has a more concrete and regulated concept in many countries, the interpretation of local and seasonal food can vary depending on the context that is being used, and who is using it. The concept of local food depends on and is contextualised through the places and people wherein food is produced and consumed.

Moderate consumption of meats such as chicken, pork, and fish in conjunction with an emphasis on locally grown fruits and vegetables can be maintained without adversely affecting the planetary carbon footprint and with the added benefit of promoting good health. Thus, making simple substitutions within each individual’s diet can be advertised as an effective approach to collectively lower the environmental impact in tandem with improving health and longevity.

Eating local and seasonal food offers multiple benefits such as retaining freshness, flavour and nutrient density, supports the local economy and helps in preserving biodiversity. They are also best options for the summers.

Nutrition in summer

Good hydration is essential for our health as water is the major component of most of the cells of the body and sustains the equilibrium between them. Dehydration is associated with increased morbidity and mortality and is an easily preventable condition, but is often overlooked. Public awareness and hydration education are needed to promote healthy habits.

 Coconut water: The chemical and physical properties of coconut water, including its mineral composition and phytohormones, contribute to its therapeutic effects and health-enhancing properties. Scientific research supports its role in hydration, reducing inflammation, and providing antioxidative benefits, positioning it as a promising functional food. Chia seeds are a nutritional powerhouse, packed with fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and various vitamins and minerals. When added to coconut water, they contribute additional nutrients, making the drink even more nutritious.

 Buttermilk: It contains electrolytes like potassium, calcium, and sodium, which are essential for maintaining proper hydration and electrolyte balance in the body. These electrolytes help regulate fluid balance, muscle function, and nerve impulses, making buttermilk an effective hydrating option.

 Soups/Rasam: Soups that are packed with vegetables, such as dal soup, rasam, vegetable barley/ragi soup, can also contribute to hydration. Vegetables contain a high-water content, which gets released into the broth during cooking. Additionally, vegetables are rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making these soups both hydrating and nutritious. When choosing soups for hydration, opt for options that are low in sodium and avoid creamy or high-fat soups, as these can be heavier and less hydrating. Additionally, be mindful of the sodium content in commercial soups and consider making homemade versions with less salt for better hydration. Soups made without corn flour are beneficial.

 Fruits and vegetables: Cucumbers, watermelon, celery, oranges, tomatoes, and gourd vegetables contain water along with essential vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants which are great for the summer.

Incorporating these foods into your diet can help you stay well-hydrated. Remember to also drink plenty of water throughout the day to maintain proper hydration.

Sadhvika Srinivas

@sadhvikaaa

(dietitiansadhvika@gmail.com)

(Sadhvika is a clinical nutritionist who attends to metabolic disorders. She also works towards sports nutrition.)