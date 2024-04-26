Body of honour killing victim’s wife handed over to in-laws in Chennai

CHENNAI: The body of Sharmila, wife of Praveen, who died following a suicide attempt, was handed over to her in-laws on Thursday. Her husband Praveen was killed by a five-member gang, including the girl’s brother, in February in a case of honour killing.

“There were some procedural delays, so the body was handed over today. The family were willing to accept the body,” said a police official, adding that media reports on the family refused to accept the body were untrue.

Sharmila’s husband G Praveen (26) was hacked to death near a bar by a gang late at night. The police had arrested five people, including Sharmila’s brother for the murder.

Another possible reason for the murder, police said, could be that he was an accused in a 2022 murder case of a ganja peddler in the city and may have been killed in retaliation.