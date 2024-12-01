Traffic hit, subways flooded as heavy rains lash Chennai

CHENNAI: Almost all parts of Chennai witnessed slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging across the city and the closure of five to seven subways within the city due to inundation on Saturday, on account of rain due to Cyclone Fengal, according to regular official updates given by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP).

Several policemen, including senior officials, got out of the comfort of their offices onto the roads to resolve traffic issues and waterlogging at various locations.

According to the 4pm update on Saturday, 85 roads were waterlogged and faced slow-moving traffic in the city. Seven subways — Sundaram point, Rangarajapuram, Palavanthangal, Gengureddy, Aranganathan, Madley and Duraisamy — were closed for motorists (the latter two only for light vehicles). During the day, some roads like GP road, Alagappa and Ritherdon roads were closed by the police due to inundation.

On the Marina Loop Road, a temporary police booth collapsed due to heavy winds, and a similar incident was also witnessed outside the Nandanam metro station, where parts of a bus shelter collapsed. No casualties were reported in these incidents.

Fire and rescue services personnel helped senior citizens in KK Nagar to evacuate due to rising water levels. Over 20 such citizens were assisted by the police. Some policemen also aided in the removal of fallen trees in Ambattur. Teams of NDRF and SDRF were also placed on standby early in the day, for rescue operations.

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP), in a post on social media, said that despite directives to avoid going to the beach, some youth were found shooting reels at Foreshore Estate beach on Saturday. They were immediately asked to leave by the local police, and the stretch is being monitored by the police. The GCP control room received 34 emergency calls regarding rain-related issues, up to 4 pm, which were addressed immediately, police said.

Police sources said they rescued four senior citizens who were stranded in inundated homes and shifted them to their relatives’ houses. Police also rescued one Samanthi (60), who was found abandoned at Thana Street in Vepery and sent her to KMC Hspital. Also, 17 others living in the rainwater-inundated area in Kasimedu were rescued, sources added.