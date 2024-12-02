Day after storm, water drained from 334 of 342 affected areas in Chennai

CHENNAI: A day after the city reported widespread inundation, workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation drained water from most of the affected areas. The GCC said stagnant water has been cleared from 334 of 342 areas affected and work is on in remaining areas.

However, minor water stagnation was seen on some interior streets. Areas like Pulianthope, Vyasarpadi, Kodungaiyur and Korattur in the northern parts of the city, and Ram Nagar, Murugu Nagar, AGS Colony in Velachery and Madipakkam in the south were severely flooded on Saturday. Though the situation improved significantly by Sunday, the demand for permanent solution to address recurring water stagnation continues among residents.

In Kodungaiyur, residents complained of sludge accumulation at Muthamil Nagar East and North and South Avenue roads. The residents urged the officials to raise the height of the retaining wall along the Kodungaiyur canal and repair all the existing damage in the wall.

Similarly, areas like TNHB Colony in Korattur were heavily inundated on Saturday. The Korattur Lake, which receives water from Ambattur Lake through three culverts, has an insufficient capacity, leading to frequent flooding.

J John, Ward 82 councillor, said although the union government had granted a no-objection certificate for the construction of four additional culverts, the state is yet to take any action.

Residents of Pulianthope urged the authorities to deepen the Munusamy Canal, which often overflows because of its insufficient capacity. Stagnant water was cleared from Ram Nagar and AGS Colony by Sunday, but residents flagged the issue of dislodged manhole covers.

The Federation of Civic and Welfare Associations of Pallavapuram Municipality staged a protest on Sunday, demanding proper desilting of drains in Nemilichery and removal of encroachments on waterbodies. Nemilichery in Chrompet remains half-a-foot underwater, and residents blame encroachments on Hasthinapuram Lake, poor planning and elevated drains in low-lying areas for obstructing rainwater flow.