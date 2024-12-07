T Nagar road faces trouble due to overflowing sewage for past two months

CHENNAI: Overflowing sewage on the busy Nageshwara Rao Road in T Nagar has not only dampened the shopping experience but also has raised health concerns among shopkeepers and residents.

Vendors said that the issue has plagued the area for over two months. Sources said the main stormwater drain in front of Woodlands restaurant was damaged during CMRL works which resulted in sewage from textile shops in the area overflowing on the road. According to residents, the shops had illegally connected their sewer lines to the stormwater drain.

Lakshmi Rajendran, who runs an accessories stall on Nageshwara Rao Road, said her children used to visit her stall to help her out but have now stopped coming as they fell sick due to the foul smell emanating from the stagnant water.

Shoppers said they face a lot of inconvenience shopping and waiting for taxis. “It’s very difficult to walk as we have to be careful to avoid stepping on this infectious, stagnant water,” said Madhavi Raja, a woman shopper.

Locals also said that when it rains, the entire footpath gets inundated by rainwater mixed with sewage. K Elumalai, Councillor of Ward 133, confirmed that the main drainage in the area was broken and alternative arrangement has been made to divert the water to another nearby drainage. He also said a pipe of 400 metres diametre will be laid by Friday night to pump out the excess drainage water.