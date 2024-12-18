TS Narayanan teaches Brakes India employees mindfulness, meditation for inner tranquillity

CHENNAI: A man’s soft voice breaks as he shares the age-old wisdom of living completely in the present moment as he begins his session on mindfulness and meditation. TS Narayanan, the founder of Atma Gnana Yoga Centre, was teaching the route to inner tranquillity to the Brakes India employees assembled at the Estell Resorts in November.

In this two-hour-long session, Narayanan briefed the attendees on the importance of Pranayama, good food habits, mastering the art of living, the benefits of meditation and simple exercises. These habits were initially taught over a period of 13 days, now it has been brought down to two hours because we live in a time when everything’s happening so quickly and people are in a race with time.

To take a lead in this competition, Narayanan provides a stark contrast: a method to take it slow, take a deep breath, and live in the present. He says, “Accept things as they are in that moment because nothing is permanent. But there’s a permanent aspect in you. It is your atman (the soul), an invisible power inside you. Each body has a birth and a death but it is not the same with the soul.”

The other lessons include Pranayama, also known as the breath of life. ‘Prana’ means the regulation of cosmic energies — a force that affects mental and physical health.

The 90-year-old shares, “Pranayama is a practice of taking life energy — required to survive — to rejuvenate the internal organs. It is also a respiratory practice that brings better body-mind coordination. Now, controlling the mind is very difficult. But if you can control your breath, it in turn controls the mind. This can be achieved by meditation.”