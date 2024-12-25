Navigating holiday indulgence while maintaining healthy habits

CHENNAI: The holiday season is synonymous with festivities, family gatherings, and indulgent meals. While it is a time to celebrate, many of us also abandon our usual eating patterns, leading to weight gain and compromised health. However, enjoying the season’s delights is possible without compromising your nutrition goals.
Research suggests that most adults gain an average of 0.5–1 kg during the holiday season. While this may seem minimal, the weight is often retained, contributing to long-term weight gain. Coupled with the temptation of high-calorie foods and a reduction in physical activity, the holidays can pose a challenge for maintaining a balanced diet.
Strategies for a healthy holiday season:
Practise portion control
Holiday meals are often rich in calories, and overeating is common. Practising portion control can help manage calorie intake without skipping your favourite dishes.
Use smaller plates to help control portions.
Start with salads or vegetable dishes to fill up before moving on to heavier options. If you’re going out for brunch or dinner, consume a snack rich in fiber and protein before heading out to prevent rapid hunger.
Serve yourself a moderate portion of desserts to savour the flavour without overindulging.
Balance your plate
Following the 50-25-25 rule can help maintain nutritional balance:
Fill 50% of your plate with non-starchy vegetables like greens, carrots, or broccoli.
Reserve 25% for lean proteins such as turkey, fish, or legumes.
Use the remaining 25% for whole grains or starchy sides like sweet potatoes.
This approach ensures you get the nutrients you need while avoiding an overload of fats and sugars.
Be mindful of liquid calories
Holiday beverages like eggnog, cocktails, and sugary hot drinks are calorie-dense. Beverages often contribute to unrecognised calorie intake.
Opt for water, herbal teas, or sparkling water with a splash of citrus fruit juice.
Infused waters are a great way to add taste to hydration.
Limit alcohol consumption to one or two drinks, and choose lighter options like wine or spritzers.
Stay physically active
Regular physical activity can help offset some of the holiday indulgences. Simple strategies include:
Taking a walk after meals to aid digestion and burn calories.
Participating in family activities like dancing, sports, or holiday hikes.
Prioritising short, home-based workouts if time is limited.
A 10-15 minute walk after your meals can help with blood glucose regulation and metabolism.
Plan ahead
Attending holiday parties or gatherings often involves unpredictable food choices. Planning can help you navigate these situations.
Eat a healthy snack, such as fruits or nuts, before heading out to avoid overeating at the event.
Offer to bring a healthy dish to the gathering, ensuring there’s at least one nutritious option available.
Indulge mindfully
The holidays are a time for celebration, and it’s important not to feel deprived. Mindful indulgence is key.
Savour each bite of your favourite treats rather than eating them mindlessly.
Focus on quality over quantity, choosing the items you enjoy most.
Long-term health benefits
Adopting healthier habits during the holidays doesn’t just prevent weight gain; it sets the tone for a more mindful approach to eating in the New Year. Making small, consistent changes during the holidays can lead to long-term improvements in dietary patterns.
The holiday season doesn’t have to derail your nutrition goals. With mindful planning, portion control, and an emphasis on balance, you can enjoy the festivities while staying healthy. By prioritising wellness alongside celebration, you’ll enter the New Year feeling energized and ready to take on new challenges.