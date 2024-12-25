Navigating holiday indulgence while maintaining healthy habits

CHENNAI: The holiday season is synonymous with festivities, family gatherings, and indulgent meals. While it is a time to celebrate, many of us also abandon our usual eating patterns, leading to weight gain and compromised health. However, enjoying the season’s delights is possible without compromising your nutrition goals.

Research suggests that most adults gain an average of 0.5–1 kg during the holiday season. While this may seem minimal, the weight is often retained, contributing to long-term weight gain. Coupled with the temptation of high-calorie foods and a reduction in physical activity, the holidays can pose a challenge for maintaining a balanced diet.

Strategies for a healthy holiday season:

Practise portion control

Holiday meals are often rich in calories, and overeating is common. Practising portion control can help manage calorie intake without skipping your favourite dishes.

Use smaller plates to help control portions.

Start with salads or vegetable dishes to fill up before moving on to heavier options. If you’re going out for brunch or dinner, consume a snack rich in fiber and protein before heading out to prevent rapid hunger.

Serve yourself a moderate portion of desserts to savour the flavour without overindulging.

Balance your plate

Following the 50-25-25 rule can help maintain nutritional balance:

Fill 50% of your plate with non-starchy vegetables like greens, carrots, or broccoli.

Reserve 25% for lean proteins such as turkey, fish, or legumes.

Use the remaining 25% for whole grains or starchy sides like sweet potatoes.

This approach ensures you get the nutrients you need while avoiding an overload of fats and sugars.

Be mindful of liquid calories

Holiday beverages like eggnog, cocktails, and sugary hot drinks are calorie-dense. Beverages often contribute to unrecognised calorie intake.

Opt for water, herbal teas, or sparkling water with a splash of citrus fruit juice.

Infused waters are a great way to add taste to hydration.

Limit alcohol consumption to one or two drinks, and choose lighter options like wine or spritzers.

Stay physically active

Regular physical activity can help offset some of the holiday indulgences. Simple strategies include:

Taking a walk after meals to aid digestion and burn calories.

Participating in family activities like dancing, sports, or holiday hikes.

Prioritising short, home-based workouts if time is limited.

A 10-15 minute walk after your meals can help with blood glucose regulation and metabolism.