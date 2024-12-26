Anna University rape case FIR with survivor's details leaked, NCW demands strict action

CHENNAI: The December 24 FIR filed by the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station (AWPS) with details of the rape of the Anna University student along with her personal details landed in the public domain on Thursday morning, inviting widespread censure.

The FIR has complete details of the complaint filed by the survivor and also does not blank out her name, address and phone number, according to sources. A case has been registered against the accused Gnanasekaran (37), a local biryani vendor, under section 63, 64 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with rape.

It was unclear if the FIR was downloaded from the Tamil Nadu police’s CCTNS portal. However, later in the day, a message on the website said the FIR had been blocked by a competent authority.

Greater Chennai Police commissioner A Arun said that there was probably a software glitch which enabled the download of the FIR. He promised to take necessary action in this regard.

National Commission of Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal stating that the leak of the FIR was a violation under Section 72 of the BNS, 2023 and the Supreme Court’s guidelines as enumerated in the Nipun Saxena vs Union of India case.