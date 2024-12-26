Only one man involved in rape of Anna University student: Chennai police commissioner

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police commissioner A Arun said that cops took swift action in the case of the rape of an Anna University student on the premises of the institute by solving the case within 24 hours.

Addressing a press meet on Thursday evening, Arun said that the accused Gnanasekaran (37) is the only one involved in the crime and debunked theories of him colluding with another man in the rape of the student.

In response to reports about Gnanasekaran’s mobile phone containing videos of other women, Arun said the matter was under investigation. No other complaint of sexual assault or rape by Gnanasekaran has been received as yet, he added.

On December 23 evening, Gnanasekaran had allegedly filmed the survivor and her friend, assaulted the latter and held her in confinement for close to an hour, moving her to at least two different spots near two buildings. Threatening to release the video of the couple to her parents and university authorities and consequently get her expelled from the institution, he allegedly raped her and even recorded a video of the act. He also reportedly took pictures of her college identity card and threatened her to oblige his sexual demands in future. In between, he is believed to have spoken to another person from his mobile phone.