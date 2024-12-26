Annamalai to lash himself, vows not to wear sandals until DMK is dislodged in protest over Anna University assault

COIMBATORE: BJP Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai on Thursday accused police of trying to shame the Anna University student, who was sexually assaulted, by revealing her identity in the FIR and leaking it in public domain.
Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai also said that he would flog himself six times with a whip on Friday at 10 am outside his residence in the city to draw people’s attention to the sexual assault of the student, and would not wear sandals and walk barefoot until the DMK regime is dislodged.
"All police stations are connected through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and protected by internet protocol, so it is shocking how the FIR, which revealed the identity of the rape survivor, got leaked. Police have drafted the FIR as if the victim had committed an offence. Police officers who were in the police station concerned, and ministers should feel ashamed about their FIR drafting ability. Police leaked the FIR intentionally to shame the victim. If this is a fair government, chargesheet should be filed against the accused within 10 days and get him punished in 15 days," he said.
Expressing shock over the incident, Annamalai said the DMK government did not utilise the Nirbhaya fund, provided by the union government, to improve safety and security of women. "No woman or child is safe in Tamil Nadu. A repeat offender affiliated with the DMK was involved in this sexual assault. We don't get angry that he belongs to DMK. We allege that he has influenced police by flaunting his political links. The FIR clearly states that the suspect knew the CCTV camera was not functioning which triggers doubts if had severed the connection. It also states that he knew the campus well," said Annamalai.
Stating that only people can usher in a political change in the state, Annamalai said that he would fast for the next 48 days, and visit Lord Muruga's six abodes (Arupadai Veedu) until the second week of February to complain to the lord about the evil forces of Tamil Nadu. When a reporter asked him what he would have done in such a case if he were a police officer, Annamalai said, "I would have shot the suspect dead in an encounter. I have calmed down after entering politics."
Annamalai alleged that the accused, Gnanasekaran was a DMK office-bearer, which was denied by the ruling party.
The BJP leader, showing photographs of the accused with DMK leaders, alleged that he was a ruling party's student wing office-bearer.
Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathi asserted that the accused in the varsity student sexual assault case was not even a primary member of the DMK.
The BJP leader alleged that the accused committed the crime emboldened by his affiliation to the ruling party.