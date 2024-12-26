Annamalai to lash himself, vows not to wear sandals until DMK is dislodged in protest over Anna University assault

Expressing shock over the incident, Annamalai said the DMK government did not utilise the Nirbhaya fund, provided by the union government, to improve safety and security of women. "No woman or child is safe in Tamil Nadu. A repeat offender affiliated with the DMK was involved in this sexual assault. We don't get angry that he belongs to DMK. We allege that he has influenced police by flaunting his political links. The FIR clearly states that the suspect knew the CCTV camera was not functioning which triggers doubts if had severed the connection. It also states that he knew the campus well," said Annamalai.

Stating that only people can usher in a political change in the state, Annamalai said that he would fast for the next 48 days, and visit Lord Muruga's six abodes (Arupadai Veedu) until the second week of February to complain to the lord about the evil forces of Tamil Nadu. When a reporter asked him what he would have done in such a case if he were a police officer, Annamalai said, "I would have shot the suspect dead in an encounter. I have calmed down after entering politics."

Annamalai alleged that the accused, Gnanasekaran was a DMK office-bearer, which was denied by the ruling party.

The BJP leader, showing photographs of the accused with DMK leaders, alleged that he was a ruling party's student wing office-bearer.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathi asserted that the accused in the varsity student sexual assault case was not even a primary member of the DMK.

The BJP leader alleged that the accused committed the crime emboldened by his affiliation to the ruling party.