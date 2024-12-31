Reliving moments

CHENNAI: Every year, the city adds a few feathers to its crown. And 2024 was no less. It was an eventful one for Chennai. The launch of Kalaignar Centenary Park, the renovation of Gunidy Children’s Park, and Gemini Flyover’s new look added to the city’s beauty. Legends were celebrated, sportspersons shone in their game, music and art took centre stage, and residents fell in love with parrots. As we wrap up the year, here’s to...

Chess: Indian chess was the talk of the town for the whole year. In April, D Gukesh won the Candidates Tournament 2024 to advance to the World Chess Championship in Singapore. The 18-year-old held his nerve against the defending champion Ding Liren to emerge as the youngest undisputed world champion.

The city also hosted Chennai Grand Masters in October where Aravindh Chithambaram emerged as a winner and Arjun Erigaisi finished third. The 45th Chess Olympiad in September was another proud moment for the city and country as India won the gold medal in both the Open and Women’s events, which were the country’s first overall victories at the Chess Olympiad.

Flower show

In June 2022, Chennai initiated a flower show, a tradition it now has in common with the hilly regions. In 2024, a ten-day flower show was organised at Semmozhi Poonga in February to ensure it is completed before the temperature starts to intensify. The event featured floral displays spread across three acres of land.

It stands out as one of the marquee events of the year, drawing long queues eager to witness the spectacle. The show featured over 12 lakh flowers and showcased display pieces including teddy bears, boats, clocks, a tower garden, elephants, butterflies, tortoises, birds, arches, and flower carpets. The plants were nurtured in nurseries from December and brought to the city on February 1 to acclimatise to the temperature.

Kalaignar park

Influencers on social media have officially declared the Kalaignar Centenary Park the new ‘hangout spot’. Replete with a zipline, a pergola, a glass house garden, a restaurant all constructed for Rs 46 crore on a six-acre space, the park drew large crowds after it was opened. Several reels have been doing the rounds on social media on the ‘Singapore-style’ park. Minor issues to be ironed out remain. The weekend crowds are causing traffic congestion in the area and the zipline allegedly ran into a few hitches, days after it was opened.